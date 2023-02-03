Men of Excellence: Abu Lubabah (ra); Ansa (ra); Marsad bin Abi Marsad (ra)

Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(at)

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta`awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad (aba) said that he would continue mentioning details about certain Companions.

Hazrat Abu Lubabah bin Abdil Mundhir (ra)

His Holiness (aba) said that the first Companion he would mention is Hazrat Abu Lubabah bin Abdil Mundhir (ra). Although his life has already been mentioned, some more narrations about him have come to light as well. It is narrated by Hazrat Abbas (ra) that the following verse was revealed in regards to Hazrat Lubabah (ra) and nine others:

‘And there are others who have acknowledged their faults.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 9:102)

These people had stayed back from the Battle of Tabuk and were later remorseful and repented.

His Holiness (aba) said that Hazrat Khansa’s (ra) husband Hazrat Unais (ra) was martyred during the Battle of Uhud. Her father then had her married to someone although she was displeased with him. When she went to the Holy Prophet (sa) and presented the matter to him, the Holy Prophet (sa) annulled her marriage and she later married Hazrat Lubabah (ra). Hazrat Sa’ib (ra) was born from this marriage.

His Holiness (aba) said that once, Hazrat Lubabah (ra) was with some other Companions when they came across a man in torn clothes who told them that he heard the Holy Prophet (sa) say, “one who does not recite the Holy Qur’an in a beautiful manner is not of us.”

Hazrat Abu al-Zayyah bin Thabit bin Nu’man (ra)

His Holiness (aba) said that the next mention is of Hazrat Abu alZayyah bin Thabit bin Nu’man (ra). It is recorded that he set out with the Holy Prophet (sa) for the Battle of Badr but he was injured along the way due to which he could not proceed, however the Holy Prophet (sa) kept a share of the spoils for him.

Hazrat Ansa Maula Rasulullah (ra)

His Holiness (aba) said that the next mention is of Hazrat Ansa Maula Rasulullah (ra). He was born in Sara, a place near Abyssinia and Yemen.

His Holiness (aba) said that according to Imam Zuhri, the Holy Prophet (sa) would allow people to come meet him after Zuhr (early afternoon prayer). It is recorded that Hazrat Ansa (ra) would be the one to seek permission from the Holy Prophet (sa) for individuals to come in and meet him.

Hazrat Marthad bin Abi Marthad (ra)

His Holiness (aba) said that the next mention is of Hazrat Marthad bin

Abi Marthad (ra). It is recorded that he also partook in the Battle of

Uhud and he was martyred in the expedition of Raji. One of his sons, Unais (ra) was also alongside the Holy Prophet (sa) during the Conquest of Makkah and the Battle of Hunain.

Hazrat Abu Marthad Kannaz bin al-Husain al-Ghanawi (ra)

His Holiness (aba) said that the next mention is of Hazrat Abu Marthad Kannaz bin al-Husain al-Ghanawi (ra). He was more commonly known by the name Kannaz bin Husain. He was the same age as Hazrat Hamzah (ra). He was tall and had thick hair. Both he and his son took part in the Battle of Badr. It is recorded that in 2 AH, the Holy Prophet (sa) sent an envoy of 30 Companions under the leadership of Hazrat Hamzah (ra) towards Eez, in Seeful Bahr. Abu Jahl was there waiting with his army and a battle was about to break out, however the local chief Majdi al-Amr bin Juhni prevented it from happening. This is known as the expedition of Hamzah bin Abdul Muttalib and Hazrat Abu Marsad was part of this envoy. It is recorded that the Holy Prophet (sa) bestowed a flag to Hazrat Hamzah (ra), and Hazrat Marsad was the one bearing this flag.

Hazrat Salit bin Qais bin Amr (ra)

His Holiness (aba) said that the next mention is of Hazrat Salit bin Qais bin Amr (ra). He was from the Banu Adi bin Najjar, a branch of the Khazraj. It is recorded that Hazrat Salit (ra) captured Walid bin Walid, the brother of Hazrat Khalid bin Walid (ra) on the occasion of the Battle of Badr. On the day of the Conquest of Makkah, Hazrat Salit (ra) was carrying the flag of the Banu Ma’azin. He also carried the same flag on the occasion of the Battle of Hunain.

His Holiness (aba) said that during the era of Hazrat Umar (ra), the Battle of Jisr took place. It is recorded that 2000, or according to some other narrations 6000 Persians were killed. Narrations show that either 1800, or 4000 Muslims were martyred in this battle, and among them was Hazrat Salit (ra). According to some narrations, he was the last among the Muslims to be martyred.

Hazrat Mujazzar bin Ziyad (ra)

His Holiness (aba) said that the next mention is of Hazrat Mujazzar bin Ziyad (ra). It is recorded that during the Era of Ignorance, Hazrat Mujazzar (ra) killed Suwaid bin Samit, which led to the Battle of

Bu’ath. Later, Hazrat Mujazzar (ra) and Hazrat Harith bin Suwaid bin Samit (ra) both accepted Islam, however Hazrat Harith (ra) continued to seek an opportunity to seek vengeance for his father. During the Battle of Uhud, when the Makkans turned around and attacked the Muslims, Hazrat Harith (ra) found an opportunity and killed Hazrat Mujazzar (ra). The angel Gabriel later informed the Holy Prophet (sa) and said that he should issue the death penalty for this crime. According to Al-Tabaqat al-Kubra the Holy Prophet (sa) issued this verdict in Quba.

Hazrat Rifa’ah bin Rafi’ bin Malik bin Ajalan (ra)

His Holiness (aba) said that the next mention is of Hazrat Rifa’ah bin Rafi’ bin Malik bin Ajalan (ra). It is recorded that once, while travelling to Makkah he saw the Holy Prophet (sa) sitting under a tree. He and his cousin decided to leave their belongings with this person. They greeted him according to the customary greeting in the Era of Ignorance, however he replied with the Islamic greeting. They did not recognise him at first and so asked him about the new claimant. The Holy Prophet (sa) told them that he was the very claimant they had heard of. They then asked him about his teachings. The Holy Prophet (sa) asked them who created the heavens, the earth and the mountains; they replied that it was God. The Holy Prophet (sa) then asked who had created idols, to which they replied that they had created them. The Holy Prophet (sa) then asked whether the Creator, or the created was more worthy of worship? Hazrat Rifa’ah (ra) then went to circle the Ka’bah and prayed and asked that he would draw lots, and if the Holy Prophet (sa) was truthful, then let his arrow come out every time, and so it did, upon which Hazrat Rifa’ah (ra) loudly proclaimed his belief by reciting the Kalimah (Islamic creed). He then went to the Holy Prophet (sa) and accepted him.

His Holiness (aba) said that according to a narration, during the Battle of Badr, Hazrat Rifa’ah (ra) was struck in the eye with an arrow. The Holy Prophet (sa) placed some of his saliva on Hazrat Rifa’ah’s (ra) eye after which there was no discomfort. According to other narrations, this took place with his father Hazrat Rafi’ (ra), however, in any case, the result was the same.

His Holiness (aba) said that once the Holy Prophet (sa) was sitting in the mosque when a Bedouin looking man came and offered prayer. The Holy Prophet (sa) told him to go back and offer prayer again because he had not done so correctly on account of offering a light prayer. He told him to go back a few times, and this worried the Companions there as well for fear that they too may be offering prayer incorrectly. He then asked the Holy Prophet (sa) to teach him how to offer prayer, which he did. It is narrated by Hazrat Rifa’ah (ra) that the Holy Prophet (sa) said that a person’s prayer is not complete until they properly offer ablution. He also narrated that the Holy Prophet (sa) said that the Holy Prophet (sa) said that when standing and facing the Qiblah, say Allahu Akbar (Allah is the greatest), recite Surah al-

Fatihah, recite a portion of the Qur’an as one remembers. When in ruku’ (bowing), both hands should be on the knees and the back should be kept straight. When in sajdah (prostration) one should do so with care. Then when sitting, one should sit upon their right leg.

Hazrat Usaid bin Malik bin Rabi’ah (ra)

His Holiness (aba) said that the next mention is of Hazrat Usaid bin Malik bin Rabi’ah (ra). It is recorded that he was part of the Battle of Badr. He later lost his vision, however he used to say that if he still had his vision, he would show where angels emerged from on the day of Badr.

His Holiness (aba) said that Hazrat Usaid (ra) was with the Holy Prophet (sa) when someone came and asked him whether one must still be kind to parents after their demise. The Holy Prophet (sa) replied in the affirmative saying that one should pray for them, seek forgiveness for them, fulfil their oaths, maintain good ties with their relatives and to maintain their friendships. In this manner, they will continue to be rewarded.

Hazrat Abdullah bin Abd al-Asad (ra)

His Holiness (aba) said that the next mention is of Hazrat Abdullah bin Abd al-Asad (ra). According to a narration, he was among the first to migrate to Madinah from Makkah.

His Holiness (aba) said that when the Holy Prophet (sa) informed that Tulaihah and Salamah were inciting their nations to fight against the Holy Prophet (sa), the Holy Prophet (sa) sent 150 Muslims under the leadership of Hazrat Abdullah (ra) towards Banu Salamah and granted him a flag. He instructed him to wage an attack before the Banu Asad came to know of their arrival.

His Holiness (aba) said that it is recorded that Hazrat Abdullah (ra) took part in the Battle of Badr and the Battle of Uhud. Ultimately, it was due to an injury sustained in the Battle of Uhud that led to his eventual demise.

Hazrat Khallad bin Rafi’ al-Zurqi (ra)

His Holiness (aba) said that the next mention is of Hazrat Khallad bin Rafi’ al-Zurqi (ra). He was from the Ajlan branch of the Khazraj tribe. All of his children passed away at an early age.

His Holiness (aba) said that it is recorded that the narration about a person being taught how to offer prayer by the Holy Prophet (sa) was Hazrat Khallad (ra).

Hazrat Abbad bin Bishr (ra)

His Holiness (aba) said that the next mention is of Hazrat Abbad bin Bishr (ra). It is recorded that during the Battle of the Ditch, the disbelievers were circling, and so the Holy Prophet (sa) called upon Hazrat Abbad (ra) and instructed him and some others to inspect the area around the Ditch, for there were disbelievers who hopes to attack them when they least expected it. The Muslims found the disbelievers and cast arrows to the extent that the disbelievers were forced to flee. It is also recorded that Hazrat Abbad (ra) always remained close to the Holy Prophet’s (sa) tent and protected it.

His Holiness (aba) said that Hazrat A’ishah (ra) used to say that there were three Companions from among the Ansar whose superiority was unmatched, and Hazrat Abbad (ra) was one of them.

His Holiness (aba) said that Hazrat Abbad (ra) was standing by the Holy Prophet (sa) during the discussion of the Treaty of Hudaibiyah, and when Suhail raised his voice, Hazrat Abbad (ra) told him to lower his voice in the presence of the Holy Prophet (sa). He was always present and ever-ready to protect the Holy Prophet (sa).

Hazrat Hatib bin Abi Balta’ah (ra)

His Holiness (aba) said that the next mention is of Hazrat Hatib bin Abi Balta’ah (ra). He passed away in 30 AH and Hazrat Uthman (ra) led his funeral prayer. It is recorded that Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra) sent him to Egypt with a treaty. It is recorded that on the day of his demise, he left

4000 dinar in Madinah. Once, Hazrat Hatib’s (ra) slave complained about him to the Holy Prophet (sa), saying that he would surely enter Hell. The Holy Prophet (sa) said that this could not be so because he took part in the Battle of Badr and was present for the Treaty of Hudaibiyah.

His Holiness (aba) said that there are a few Companions left to mention which he will do in the future.