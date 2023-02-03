INTER-SCHOOLS TO FEATURE 5000 ATHLETES

flagship schools sports is back again

The most effective tool to ignite enthusiasm and drive sports in the Gambia is underlay the schools athletics championship. Organised annually by the Gambia Secondary School Sports Association (GSSSA) the event is bigger and groovier than any national sports meeting and with some 200 schools and 5000 athletes involved, it is the fastest talent provider for national athletics teams.

This year, with the Independence Stadium under repairs, the organisers said Farafenni will host schools from North Bank and Lower River regions from the 10th and 11th February while schools from Central River Region and Upper River have theirs from 3-5 February in Bansang.

Bottrop Senior Secondary School in Brikama will be the venue for schools in the West Coast Region from the 17-19 of February while Abuko will host schools from the Kanifing Municipality and Banjul from 24- 26 February.

Each school will be able to provide 25 to 30 athletes and offcials are expected to ensure full participation in all events.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, Ismaila Ceesay, President of GSSSA, said the association is expecting new comers- several basic cycle schools from URR and CRR will be participating for the first time. He said the new schools were recruited during a nationwide tour conducted for the first time by the association.

“All the representatives of those schools have vowed to ensure the full participation of their schools in this year’s championship,” he said.

Ceesay added that the organisational level of the championship in the regions would also change and that it is not going to be business as usual.

“With the newly elected regional representatives, we will ensure that there is much more decorum, proper participation, and organization especially within the regional levels,” he noted.