Al Ahly beat Auckland City as the Fifa Club World Cup kicks off

The Fifa World Cup of Football Clubs opened Wednesday in Tangier, to the rhythm of a breathtaking and colourful show, highlighting a diverse Morocco, ancestral, modern, open, hospitable and passionate about soccer.

The audience of this edition, held from February 1 to 11 in Tangier and Rabat, was amazed by a series of choreographies, songs and music and images linking the past and the present and highlighting the beauty of nature, architecture and Moroccan hospitality.

Among the highlights of the evening was a rhythmic folkloric show with a modern touch that took the audience on a fascinating journey through different regions of Morocco. The passion for soccer was strongly emphasised, with a return in images on the scenes of jubilation of the Moroccan public in reaction to the performance of the Atlas Lions during the last World Cup in Qatar. The highlight of this moment of nostalgia was the appearance on stage of the national coach Walid Regragui, the surprise guest of the evening, warmly welcomed by the public. The occasion could not pass without paying a posthumous tribute to the legend Pele, who died in late 2022. Morocco organizes the Mondialito for the third time, after the 2013 edition that saw the Raja of Casablanca reach the final (defeated 2-0 against Bayern Munich) and that of 2014, which saw the participation of the Moghreb of Tetouan, as champion of Morocco. In the opening match on Wednesday Al Ahly of Egypt beat Auckland City of Australia 3 in a match that was keenly contested in the first period.

In the 47th minute, Hussein El Shahat gave Al Ahly the lead before the break Al ahly increased their lead in the 56th minute with a Mohamed Sherif goal, and in the 78th minute, substitute Percy Tau made it 3 nil. Auckland City had defender Adam Mitchel sent off. Saturday’s early match sees Wydad Casablanca take on Al Hilal, whilst Seattle Sounders meet Al Ahly in the later match.

Malik Jones in Morocco