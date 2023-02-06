Cuban Foreign Minister denounces growing inequality in the world

Havana, Feb 2 (Prensa Latina) Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez denounced the growing inequalities that affect the planet and the poverty that affects millions of human beings.

In his Twitter account, the Minister of Foreign Affairs appealed to data provided by the non-governmental organization Oxfam, revealing that “since 2020, for every dollar earned by a person from the poorest 90 percent of the world, a billionaire pockets 1 .7 million USD”.

He added that “in the last 10 years, the wealth received by the richest 1 percent of the global population is 74 times greater than that received by the poorest 50 percent.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This situation has also been criticized by numerous international organizations and entities, which have warned of the worsening of inequalities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Contrary to what might be expected, given the paralysis of a large part of the world economy due to the pandemic, which plunged hundreds of millions of people into poverty, not a few families that control the main resources and industries in numerous countries multiplied their wealth, according to what economists have denounced.