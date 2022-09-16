Men of Excellence: Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

- Advertisement -

Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(at)

Rightly Guided Caliphs – Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra)

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he would continue highlighting incidents from the life of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra).

Hazrat Abu Bakr’s(ra) Enquiries about Hazrat Umar(ra) as the Next Caliph

His Holiness(aba) said that as Hazrat Abu Bakr’s(ra) demise drew near, he called Hazrat Abdur Rahman bin Auf(ra) and asked him about Hazrat Umar(ra). Hazrat Abdur Rahman bin Auf(ra) said that Hazrat Umar(ra) was even better than what he thought of him to be, except that he has a temper. Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) said that this was only the case because Hazrat Umar(ra) saw leniency in him, however if he were to be given leadership, then he would change certain qualities of his.

His Holiness(aba) said that then Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) called Hazrat Uthman(ra) and asked him about Hazrat Umar(ra), and he replied saying that his inner state was even better than his outer state. Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) then told both not to tell anyone what he had asked them. Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) then expressed his desire to become detached from this world and move on.

His Holiness(aba) said that during his final illness, Hazrat Talha bin Ubaidillah(ra) went to Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and asked him whether he had appointed Hazrat Umar(ra) after him, and proceeded to explain why this was a bad decision and that he would be answerable to God for doing so. Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) replied that when God asked him about it, he would say that he appointed the best possible person to be the Caliph.

Muslims Pledge Allegiance to Hazrat Umar(ra) after Demise of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra)

His Holiness(aba) said one day, with the help of his wife, despite being extremely ill, Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) went to the mosque and addressed the Muslims saying that he had deliberated a great deal over who the next Caliph should be, were he to pass away. He said that he had come to the conclusion that it should be Hazrat Umar(ra). Everyone accepted this and pledged allegiance to him after the demise of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra).

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) did not make this decision arbitrarily, rather he consulted various companions first. He did not stop there, but then, despite being extremely ill, he went to the mosque and asked the people whether they were content with this decision, and it was only when they agreed that he solidified his decision. In this way, a consensus was reached on the matter.

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) had initially fallen ill after performing ablution on a cold day, which caused him to have a fever for fifteen days. His condition continued to deteriorate and people would go to visit him. During those days, he remained at the home bestowed to him by the Holy Prophet(sa). People would suggest that he see a doctor, to which Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) replied saying that he had and he said ‘Surely I will do as I please’. In other words, conveying that God’s intention was to call him to himself.

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) passed away on Wednesday 22 Jamadi al-Akhir 13 AH after a period of Caliphate which lasted 2 years 3 months and ten days. His last words were the Qur’anic verse

‘Let death come to me in a state of submission to Thy will and join me with the righteous.’ (12:102)

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) had told his family that after his funeral, his family should see if there was anything left of his and it should be given to Hazrat Umar(ra). He also told his family to bury him in the same clothes he had been wearing after washing them. His wife said that he should be buried in new clothes to which he replied that the living had more right to wear something new.

Hazrat Abu Bakr’s(ra) Burial Beside the Holy Prophet(sa)

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Umar(ra) led Hazrat Abu Bakr’s(ra) funeral prayer and was then buried beside the Holy

Prophet(sa), in a way so that Hazrat Abu Bakr’s(ra) head aligned with where the Holy Prophet’s (sa) shoulders were.

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) had said that he wished to be buried the same day he passed away, for he did not want to delay being close to the Holy Prophet(sa). With regards to his inheritance, he asked for it to be distributed as the Holy Qur’an had instructed.

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) had four wives. He had four sons and three daughters.

His Holiness(aba) said that whenever Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) needed to make a decision or consult on a matter, he would invite companions from both the Muhajireen and the Ansar and would make a decision after consulting with them.

Establishment of the Treasury

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) established the treasury. During the lifetime of the Holy Prophet(sa), any spoils would be distributed right away. However, as the Muslims gained victory and spoils along with Jizyah and wealth from other sources was being received, a treasury was needed, for which a separate home was assigned. However, it would often remain empty as Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) always strove to distribute any wealth as soon as it was received.

Establishment of Institution of Arbitration

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) had also established an institution for arbitration. Although it was not active during his time as there were seldom any disputes, it was handed to the care of Hazrat Umar(ra). Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) also established an institution of jurisprudence, in order make decisions and edicts, as various new tribes and various people with different tribes were joining Islam, and various instances would raise different questions or require guidance. Hence this institution was established.

Various Structural & Organisational Implementations by Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) also established a position which can be likened to being a secretary; someone who would write out various ordinances, treaties and various other matters. It is said that Hazrat Abdullah bin Arqam(ra) or Hazrat

Zaid(ra) undertook this responsibility during the era of Hazrat Abu

Bakr(ra).

His Holiness(aba) said that during the era of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra), there was no dedicated army, rather all Muslims were considered to be soldiers at times of war. Armies would be sectioned according to tribes, each with an appointed leader. Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) would also advise the armies and their leaders, giving them various instructions.

His Holiness(aba) said that Islam was established in various regions and Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) would appoint governors in these different areas and would communicate with them directly regarding various matters. He would assign them duties according to the areas in which they were, and they also had financial responsibilities with regards to collection.

His Holiness(aba) said that he would continue narrating these incidents in future sermons.