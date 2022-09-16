27.2 C
City of Banjul
Saturday, September 17, 2022
type here...
Sports

GAMBIA COACH TOM SAINTFIET VOTED 3RD BEST IN BELGIUM

31
- Advertisement -

Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet is continuing to enjoy fame even away from The Gambia where is he celebrated for qualifying the national team to the Africa nations Cup.   Back in his native Belgium, Saintfiet’s success with the Gambia has been recognised as he is voted number three in the 2021/22 Belgian Coach of the Year Award. The award, also called Guy Thys prize, rewards the best Belgian football coaches for the past season after a vote by professional coaches.

“It’s teamwork but naturally a huge honour for me. Thanks to the Gambian federation, my players and my staff for the achievements we made with The Gambia which brought this 3rd place award amongst over hundred Belgian coaches,” Saintfiet told GFF Media.

Felice Mazzu (Anderlecht) finished 1st with 168 points and Philippe Clement (AS Monaco) in and Tom has 128 points. Vincent Kompany ended in 8th.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleMen of Excellence: Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)
Next articleNew NEDI board inaugurated
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img

Latest Stories

Former Manchester United defender Evra regrets picking France over Senegal

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra has revealed that he regrets playing for France at international level. Evra played for France at senior level despite...

New NEDI board inaugurated

Men of Excellence: Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

This is no State of the Nation Address!

Looking forward to the tourism season, anyone?

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions