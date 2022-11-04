Men of Excellence: Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(at)

Friday Sermon delivered at Masjid Mubarak, Islamabad, Tilford, UK

Rightly Guided Caliphs – Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra)

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he would continue highlighting incidents from the life of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) as part of the series on the lives of the Companions who took part in the Battle of Badr.

Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) – A Dear Friend to the Holy Prophet(sa)

His Holiness(aba) said that whilst still residing in Makkah, the Holy Prophet(sa) would frequent the home of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) one or two times a day. Once, when asked who among the men was most dear to the Holy Prophet(sa), he replied saying Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra). On another occasion, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) was the best among people except if there was a prophet.

His Holiness(aba) said that once, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that high ranking people are seen by others like a rising star and Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and Hazrat Umar(ra) are among those who are seen in this manner.

His Holiness(aba) said that during his final illness, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that no one had been kinder to him than Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra). If he could have made anyone his Khalil(friend) then it would be Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra). Then, the Holy Prophet(sa) instructed for all the windows facing the mosque to be closed except the window of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra).

A Brother in this Life and the Next

His Holiness(aba) said that on another occasion, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that he was from Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) was from him and that they were both brothers in this life and the next. It is also narrated that when the Holy Prophet(sa) would sit with the Companions, none would look directly at him. However, Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and Hazrat Umar(ra) would look at him, and the Holy Prophet(sa) would look at them and smile.

His Holiness(aba) said that one day, the Holy Prophet(sa) went to the mosque and Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and Hazrat Umar(ra) were on either side of him and he was holding their hands. The Holy Prophet(sa) said that they would be raised just like this on the Day of Judgement.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) is narrated to have stated that every prophet has two governors (wazir) in the heavens and two on earth. He said that his two governors in the heavens were Gabriel and Mikael and his two governors on earth were Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and Hazrat Umar(ra).

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) went atop Mount Uhud and he was accompanied by Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra), Hazrat Umar(ra) and Hazrat Uthman(ra). The mountain started to shake and the Holy Prophet(sa) said, ‘Uhud, be calm, for none stand atop you except a Prophet, a truthful one (Siddiq) and two martyrs (Shaheed).

His Holiness(aba) said that there are ten people known as the Asharah Mubasharah who were given the glad tidings of Paradise by the Holy Prophet(sa), among whom was Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra). His

Holiness(aba) clarified that although these people were very close to the Holy Prophet(sa), they were not the only ones to be given glad tidings of Paradise, in fact there are about 25 companions regarding whom this glad tiding was given. Then, there are also those who partook in the Battle of Badr and the oath of allegiance at Bai’at-eRizwan who were also all given the glad tidings of Paradise.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) once said that Gabriel showed him the door through which his people would enter Paradise. Upon hearing this, Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) expressed that he wished that he had been there so that he too could see this door. The Holy Prophet(sa) replied that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) would be the foremost to enter through that door.

His Holiness(aba) said that he would continue narrating these incidents in the future.

Funeral Prayers

His Holiness(aba) said that he would lead the funeral prayers of the following deceased members:

Abdul Basit, who was the Amir (National President) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Indonesia. He traveled to Rabwah, Pakistan at the age of 21 to study at the Institute of Languages and Theology. After graduating, he served as a missionary in Thailand and then in Indonesia, including as National President. His total period of service spans 40 years. He is survived by his wife, three sons and two daughters.

His wife says that he gave precedence to the Community at all times, and would always implement whatever instructions came from the Headquarters right away. He gave precedence to simplicity and would consult the administrative body whenever a decision needed to be made. He loved Khilafat a great deal and was very careful in his work. He was very punctual in going to the office and if he was unable to be there on time for whatever reason, he would always inform the office staff beforehand. Whenever he went to meet Ahmadis he would take gifts for the children. Even if he was upset, he would still keep in mind and regard the sentiments of others and always tried to help others improve.

Despite his illness, he would strive his utmost to ensure that his work was not impacted. Whenever he spoke, it would be in a manner that could be understood by people from all backgrounds, and all types of people felt comfortable in sitting and talking with him. He also had good ties of friendship with those outside the Community, including elected officials who saw him to be a national figure. Even nonAhmadis expressed that through his example, they learned how one should follow and love the Holy Prophet(sa) and despite the Community facing grave persecution, he led with love and compassion. He always showed great loyalty and sincerity to Khilafat.

His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah grant him mercy and forgiveness, elevate his station and may Allah continue to grant the Community such missionaries and workers. His Holiness(aba) said that he always found him to be completely obedient and selfless. His Holiness(aba) said that the missionaries in Indonesia especially, and those around the world should bear his example in mind. These are not stories of the distant past, but examples from present times.

Zainab Ramzan wife of Yusuf Usman, a missionary in Tanzania. She was very pious and righteous. She was kind to her neighbours and tended to the poor and needy. She was at the forefront of offering financial sacrifices and undertaking whatever service she could. She had been battling cancer for a couple of years. She is survived by three sons and three daughters. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah grant her mercy and forgiveness.

Haleema Begum, wife of Sheikh Abdul Qadeer, a dervish of Qadian. She was regular in offering prayers and keeping fast, she was steadfast and possessed good morals. So long as her health allowed, she would teach the Holy Qur’an to children in Qadian. She was very hospitable and devout to Khilafat, fulfilling all directives that were received. She is survived by three daughters and a son. His Holiness prayed that may Allah grant her mercy and forgiveness.

Maile Aneesa of Kiribati. She was the first Ahmadi Muslim in Kiribati.

Somehow, she came across a copy of the Holy Qur’an despite the fact that finding any book in this corner of the world was difficult. Reading the Holy Qur’an had a profound impact on her and she even began adopting the veil right away. It so happened that within a year of her accepting Islam, an Ahmadi missionary was sent to this island by the Fourth Caliph(rh). She was known around the island as the only Muslim. Upon the arrival of the missionary, she accepted Ahmadiyyat and began serving Islam. Her faith was very strong and her Muslim attire itself became a source of propagation. Despite the fact that people would taunt her and even curse at her, she was never deterred and remained steadfast. In a place where everyone saw Islam in a negative light, she stood tall and firm and defended the faith. This had a profound impact on those around, including politicians to the degree that they assisted in the Community’s registration, something which they had previously delayed due to opposition.

Despite opposition and being advised against it, she sent her son to the Ahmadiyya International Institute of Languages and Theology. It so happened that while there, he caught malaria and eventually passed away. People came to her telling her that this showed Islam was false, however she and her other children did not allow anything to deter them. She is survived by three daughters and a son. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah grant them patience and enable them to serve Islam Ahmadiyyat like their mother did. May Allah bless the seeds she sowed and may Allah continue to grant the Community such fearless, exemplary women who are passionate about propagation and are steadfast in their faith. May Allah grant such mothers who have done greater justice to propagation than even missionaries. May Allah grant her mercy and forgiveness and elevate her station.