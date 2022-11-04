FIRST LADY TO KICK OFF WEST COAST SUPER CUP SUNDAY

Gunjur Vs Brikama at Box Bar

First Lady, Fatoumatta-Bah Barrow will take the kick off Sunday as the much coveted West Coast’s Zonal championship opens at Brikama Box Bar.

She has been invited not just to grace the event with her personality but also to inspire hearts towards football at community level.

The competion was launched last year and roved to a resounding success with Sanyang taking the maiden title in the final of a tourney that drew unprecedented crowds to venues across the region.

Brikama, the capital of the region, has been given the honours to host the Super Cup against Gunjur with six other zones watching and plotting their own fate in the championship that will be hosted across the region. The Super Cup Sunday will kick off at 4PM.

Meanwhile, the organisers have released the first round of the fixtures of the tourney as follows in the diagram below: