Tekki-Fii presents multipurpose sports complex to Farafenni youths

By Aisha Tamba, just back from NBR

The Tekki-Fii youth empowerment programme on Wednesday handed over a standard multipurpose basketball and volleyball field to the youths in Farafenni.

The multipurpose sports facility was provided by the Tekki-Fii implementing partner IMVF Portuguese Cooperation Agency, and is meant to enhance the socio-economic-communal development in the rural area and for the young people to be better equipped as they explore opportunities in the sports arena

The event was massively attended by members of the local community who expressed their appreciation and pledge to make the sports center a useful community development facility.

Speaking at the event, the IMVF programme country coordinator, Joana Martins said the facility is very important because the youths are massively interested in sports and what sure way of helping them achieve their dreams and opportunities in sports is to provide them infrastructure. ”So now that the facility is there we are confident to see more youths engage in different sports disciplines.”

Martins also disclosed that Tekki-Fii is about creating opportunities for the youths in the country, especially in rural areas. “If we really want to get to the youths we need to speak the same language that they speak and we are sure there is no better language to speak with youths than sports,” she added.

The Chief of Upper Baddibu Bakary Jammeh expressed delight about the successful completion of the multipurpose facility, adding that sports is a good instrument to inspire and empower youths to contribute to communal development as they tap in the opportunities.

The deputy governor of NBR, Dembo Samateh said sport has attributed to the formation of stronger societal bonds and boosting the self-esteem of the younger generation in their communities and therefore commended the implementors of the multipurpose sports facility.