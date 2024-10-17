Migration to EU drops, but numbers from Gambia remain high

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The number of irregular border crossings into the European Union dropped by 42% in the first nine months of 2024 but numbers from The Gambia remain significantly high, according to data released on October 15 by the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex. Frontex noted that the Eastern Land Border and Western African routes, which include Morocco, Mauritania, Senegal, and The Gambia, recorded the highest increases at 192% and 100%, respectively.

The agency estimated that 166,000 irregular entries occurred during that period.

- Advertisement -

“Significant declines were seen on the Western Balkan and Central Mediterranean routes, with decreases of 79% and 64%, respectively,” Frontex reported.

However, it added, while some routes experienced drops in irregular migrant arrivals, others continued to see increases.

Detections on the Western African route, which also includes Morocco, remained exceptionally high from January to September, reaching over 30,600—double the number from the same period last year.

- Advertisement -

The top nationalities crossing irregularly into Europe via the Western African and Western Mediterranean routes were Morocco, Algeria, Mali, and Senegal, according to Frontex.