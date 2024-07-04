MINISTER CONFIRMS LAND ALLOCATION TO BARROW

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs Hamat Bah has responded to comments made by opposition UDP leader Ousainu Darboe, asking President Adama Barrow to clear the air as to whether he was allocated a land at South Atlantic formerly used by the Chief Justice of The Gambia.

In a statement yesterday, the minister explained that the said land, allocated to President Barrow, had been unoccupied by any authority including the Chief Justice for many years. “As such, the Ministry of Lands maintains and exercises the authority to reallocate the land as it deems appropriate. In this case, the Ministry exercised its statutory mandate to allocate it to the sitting Head of State, President Adama Barrow,” the statement said.

However, the minister accused the opposition leader of making a statement in bad faith intended to stir up controversy and discontent among the population, adding that Mr Darboe and his family members themselves benefited from government land allocation.

The statement reads in full:

The Minister of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs expresses dismay at recent comments made by opposition leader, Lawyer Ousainu Darboe, during a United Democratic Party (UDP) press conference held on 3rd June 2024, regarding the allocation of a piece of land on Atlantic Road, Fajara to His Excellency, President Adama Barrow. The Minister reminds Mr Darboe of the Ministry’s mandate in land allocation, which extends to all Gambians, including the President. It is important to note that Mr. Darboe himself benefited from land allocations during the Jawara administration. More recently, under this current Government, Lawyer Darboe’s immediate family members benefited from such allocations while he served first, as Foreign Minister and later, Vice President. Consequently, Lawyer Darboe’s remarks are made in bad faith and are intended to stir up controversy and discontent among the population. Regarding the land allocated to President Barrow, the Ministry emphasizes that it had been unoccupied by any authority including the Chief Justice for many years. As such, the Ministry of Lands maintains and exercises the authority to reallocate the land as it deems appropriate. In this case, the Ministry exercised its statutory mandate to allocate it to the sitting Head of State, President Adama Barrow. The Minister assures the public that Lawyer Darboe’s statements are misplaced and appear to be aimed solely at scoring cheap political points to cast President Barrow in a bad light. The Ministry remains committed to transparent and fair land allocation practices for all Gambians across the board, and urges the public to disregard Lawyer Ousainou Darboe’s attempts to politicize this process.”