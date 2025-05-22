MINISTER SABALLY SAYS OPPOSITION CANNOT BEAT BARROW Expects GDC to join NPP

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Agriculture Minister Demba Sabally, who is the deputy national president of the governing National People’s Party, has asserted that President Adama Barrow will beat any opposition candidate in next year’s presidential election.

Sabally’s remarks reflect the growing confidence within the ruling party and its ‘grand alliance’ as preparations intensify ahead of the vote in December 2026.

Speaking to Star FM radio recently, Minister Sabally said the NPP and its grand alliance is ready to take on any opponent. He also dismissed opposition claims about disunity in the alliance.

Sabally went on to state that ruling party’s focus is stability, progress and inclusivity, adding that on the contrary, the opposition does not seem to have the ability to unite and present a credible alternative.

“We have a strong conviction that the current crop of opposition parties will not be able to come together because none of them would be willing to allow the other to lead in the event that they want to form a coalition. So in our analysis all the opposition parties want to be in government on their own and for their own interest. They don’t have the interest of the country at heart,” Sabally alleged.

He added the NPP alliance is strongly convinced that there is “no signal that parties like the GDC, UDP and others are willing to sit back and allow others to lead. We don’t see that happening,” he opined.

However, Minister Sabally admitted that the ruling alliance is aware of the challenges ahead.

“We know that 2026 is going to be challenging just like 2021, but we are prepared as a party and as an alliance to go into 2026 with President Barrow as our candidate and we are confident of victory. I am not saying this out of the blue. We are working very hard trying to ensure that it happens,” he said.

“We believe if the government is able to improve the livelihood of the people that would give the NPP a very good chance for another mandate. We will ensure that President Barrow continues to demonstrate a very strong leadership towards 2026 and beyond and the NPP alliance is not taking anything for granted,” he said.

GDC

Responding to a question on whether he foresees GDC’s Mamma Kandeh joining the NPP before 2026, Minister Sabally replied: “I am confident that it can happen. I believe there are possibilities that he could join the NPP before the 2026 election.”

He said when that happens, the NPP will welcome Mr Kandeh and his GDC with open arms.

“We are calling on Mamma Kandeh to join the president and build this country. We also welcome all the other political parties to do the same,” he said.

On his recent controversial comments against Mayor Rohey Lowe and opposition leader Essa Faal, Minister Sabally said: “I didn’t say I will personally take them to jail. I mean the government will and I think what I said is that protesting without a permit is illegal and a breach of the Public Order Act. This same law was challenged at the Supreme Court and the Ecowas Court and both upheld that the law is constitutional. Now, what I said is that whosoever went to protest without a permit is in violation of the law and that comes with consequences for the violator whether they are mayors or party leaders,” he said.

Sabally said those who are saying they will protest with or without permit have no regard for the constitution and the president.