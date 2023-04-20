Ministry awaits investigation report into UTG sex-for-grades scandal

By Alagie Manneh

The Ministry of Higher Education is waiting for the conclusion of an investigation into the alleged sex-for-grades scandal at the UTG, to determine how to deal with the matter, according to Permanent Secretary Dr Yusupha Touray.

The country’s highest institution of learning has been in the media headlines after allegations that some lecturers are involved in giving grades for sex or cash.

But PS Touray said actions can only be taken when the allegations are substantiated and culprits identified.

“We are trying to verify what actually happened. Immediately the investigations are ready, actions will be taken. These allegations are serious and are implicating people, that is why due diligence is needed to establish whether what is coming out is credible. The university governing Council will look at the investigation report and advise the minister as to what to do,” Dr Touray said.

PS Touray couldn’t say exactly when the ministry expects the report to be completed as it is not only the UTG management that is probing the issue.

“There is also the National Accreditation and Quality Assurance Authority which is responsible for auditing educational institutions. We don’t want to be seen to be micromanaging the university. We work with them through their councils. We know already that the minister’s view is that whoever is culpable will face the full force of law. He has made that very clear even before the report comes out. So, that is our position,” Dr Touray said.

In its internal memo on the matter, the UTG said it has since placed a strict control measure on access to its portal.