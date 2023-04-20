New British High Commissioner appointed

By Tabora Bojang

Mrs Harriet King has been appointed as the new British High Commissioner to the Gambia.

Her appointment was announced in a statement by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office last month.

Mrs King will take up her new appointment to the Gambia during September 2023.

King is to take over from David Belgrove OBE who was appointed to the Gambia in 2020 in succession to Ms Sharon Wardle.

The High Commissioner is the representative of the UK government in a Commonwealth nation responsible for the direction and work of the consulate including political relations, press and cultural relations, trade and investment and visa and consular services.

Harriet King is a career diplomat having served among others as FCO Desk Officer for Egypt, Middle East and North Africa Directorate, Dakar Deputy Head of Mission and HM Consul, Rabat Head Political, Internal and Programmes and recently FCDO Head of Strategic Engagement, Strategy Directorate.