MoBSE PS applauds teachers, others

By Lamin B Darboe

Information Officer, MoBSE

Following an analysis of the 2021 GABECE results before press corps at the Regional Education Directorate in Kanfifng last week by officials of the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, the ministry’s PS, Louis Moses Mendy took time to applaud teachers and school administrators for their commitment in schools across the country.

“It is through their efforts and their interest that these results we shared have come to be. Keep up the momentum, the challenge is there and those challenges will one day be conquered,” he said.

According to PS Mendy, his ministry is always committed to provide quality education to public schools.

He said some of the students in the remotest schools in the country are among those who scored aggregate 6, 7, and 8. He said that means the ministry’s decentralisation of education in the country is working.

“Take-up postings in any region you are posted to so that those students in the most remote places of Gambia are provided the same quality education as those students in the urban centres,” PS Mendy said.

He expressed on behalf of his minister, his appreciation of parents, students, Conference of Principals, SMCs, PTAs, ministry stakeholders and others who contributed to making the 2021 GABECE results a success.