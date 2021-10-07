Sowe announces 25-women Scorpions for qualifiers

The Gambia national women Scorpions Coach Mariama Sowe has trimmed the size of her team from 35 to 25 players ahead of the much-awaited Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sierra Leone.
The team is scheduled to go to camp at the Football Hotel in Yundum on Tuesday 12th October ahead of their first leg encounter five days later in Freetown on 20 October, 2021
List of players
1. Aminata Gaye
2. Amie Jarju
3. Fatou Lowe
4. Metta Sanneh
5. Binta Colley
6. Mbassy Darboe
7. Jabou Jobarteh
8. Penda Bah
9. Catherine Jatta
10. Fatou Darboe
11. Mam Drammeh
12. Matty Manga
13. Fatoumatta Sowe
14. Mariama Ceesay
15. Clara Gomez
16. Rohey Samba
17. Awa Tamba
18. Ola Buwaro
19. Penda Colley
20. Kaddijatou Bayo
21. Ruggy Joof
22. Fanta Jarju
23. Amie Sidibeh
24. Jalika Badjie
25. Elen Gai