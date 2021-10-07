Sowe announces 25-women Scorpions for qualifiers

The Gambia national women Scorpions Coach Mariama Sowe has trimmed the size of her team from 35 to 25 players ahead of the much-awaited Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Sierra Leone.

The team is scheduled to go to camp at the Football Hotel in Yundum on Tuesday 12th October ahead of their first leg encounter five days later in Freetown on 20 October, 2021

List of players

1. Aminata Gaye

2. Amie Jarju

3. Fatou Lowe

4. Metta Sanneh

5. Binta Colley

6. Mbassy Darboe

7. Jabou Jobarteh

8. Penda Bah

9. Catherine Jatta

10. Fatou Darboe

11. Mam Drammeh

12. Matty Manga

13. Fatoumatta Sowe

14. Mariama Ceesay

15. Clara Gomez

16. Rohey Samba

17. Awa Tamba

18. Ola Buwaro

19. Penda Colley

20. Kaddijatou Bayo

21. Ruggy Joof

22. Fanta Jarju

23. Amie Sidibeh

24. Jalika Badjie

25. Elen Gai