City of Banjul
Saturday, October 9, 2021
SCORPIONS BACK IN ACTION TOMORROW

The Gambia will play the B-Side of Morocco tomorrow in the first of three matches arranged at the training camp in Morocco. Others in the camp include Sierra Leone, and South Sudan. With Morocco’s national team busy on the world cup qualifiers the organisers have instead drafted the younger Atlas Lions to the party.

The Scorpions coach Tom Saintfiet is eager to test an avalanche of players suitable for Gambia before the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon where The Gambia would be among the new comers. The coach has 26 players at his disposal, most of them tried and trusted already while new ones are knocking the door for consideration on the plane to Afcon.

After Morocco, the Scorpions would then face a full Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on Saturday before wrapping up against South Sudan October 12.

In the camp opener tonight, Sierra Leone will play South Sudan.

