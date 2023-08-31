Modou Barrow moves to Turkey

Scorpions forward Modou Barrow has signed for Turkish Super League side Sivasspor on a season long loan from Saudi Arabian PRO league side Al-Ahli FC.

The Gambian prolific left winger inked the deal that will see him at the Super League side until the end of the 2023/2024 Season.

Prior to this new deal Barrow had spells at Varbergs Bois, Ostersund, Swansea, Nottingham, Blackburn, Leeds United, Denilispor, Reading, Jeonbuk Hyundai and Saudi League side AL Ahli.

GFF media