SPORTS ADMINISTRATION COURSE AT UTG SOON

By Olimatou Coker

Bakary Badjie, the minister of youth and sports has disclosed that the University of the Gambia will soon be introducing a program on sports administration.

He made this disclosure Tuesday at the youth general assembly organised by the Gambia Teachers Union’s Young Teachers Platform at Paradise Suits Hotel.

“We are currently in discussion with the UTG to introduce a sports training programme for sports administrators for quality and relevance in sports. It is expected that the prorammes could start as early as January of 2024,” he said.

He said the measure is part of government’s quest to continue capacity building and quality delivery in sports which not only has a potential to promote a healthy lifestyle, but also provide jobs for a wider range of the society.”

He added that government of the Gambia continues to take meaningful action to answer to the needs of teachers and educators across the country so that they can have the tools needed to be able to work in a safer environment. “And yes, we do recognise that there are several challenges and several missing links but the commitment is there and we hope that sooner or later, government will be able to provide most of what teachers need to be able to deliver quality teaching”, he said.

On behalf of the government of the Gambia, Minister Badjie, thanked teachers and educators for the incredible work they do in their everyday dealing with students in class and in communities.