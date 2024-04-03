MoFA says Germany promises ‘thorough investigation’ into killing of Gambian

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad yesterday issued a statement in which it disclosed that the German authorities have informed them at a meeting that “a full-fledged investigation has been established by a neutral police unit to establish the circumstances regarding the use of force” that resulted in the death of a Gambian in Germany over the weekend.

Lamin Touray was shot dead by German police in the city of Nienburg on Saturday, 30 March.

“The government of The Gambia is deeply concerned about this tragic incident, and the ministry and its mission in Brussels are actively engaged with the relevant German authorities and the family of the deceased to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted promptly and transparently. The devastating loss has deeply affected not only Mr Touray’s family but the entire Gambian nation and its diaspora community especially those in Germany. Consequently, the government will leave no stone unturned in working with relevant German authorities to ensure the securing of justice and accountability in the case. The Government of The Gambia also takes this opportunity to remind all Gambians residing abroad to remain law-abiding and to seek assistance from the nearest Gambian diplomatic and consular missions whenever necessary…” the statement noted.