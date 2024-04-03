26.2 C
Gambia News

Mambanyick appointed deputy ambassador to Cuba

image 10

By Lamin Cham

Mambanyick Njie, a former special adviser to the president and bureau chief of the governing National People’s Party, has been given a new job.

Njie, who was replaced by Momodou Sabally in a major cabinet and civil service reshuffle, has been appointed deputy head of mission at The Gambia Embassy in Havana, Cuba.

A source close to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Njie’ s appointment is effective April and will last for an initial period of two years. He replaces Vincent Mendy who along with Ambassador Sheikh Tijan Hydara was recalled after a government investigation found their behaviour at their diplomatic post unedifying and said they had lost the privilege to represent the country in their capacities.

