Pura says fuel strike averted

The Gambia Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (Pura) has announced that “through amicable engagement” with the government, oil marketing companies (OMCs) and other key stakeholders in the petroleum products business, they have broached a consensus for the continuity of sales of fuel in the country.

The OMCs had announced on Monday that they were going to cease selling fuel effective Thursday, 4 April 2024 due to a reduction in OMCs margins.

In a press statement issued last evening, Pura wrote: “The authority takes this opportunity to reassure all and sundry that the engagement with the stakeholders has yielded dividends and business will continue as usual. It is important to note that fuel will be available to the public at all filling stations across the country. The authority appeals to the public not to engage in panic buying or storage of petroleum products or any other flammable substances in their residences or unsafe places.”