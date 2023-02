The host city and venue of the Gambia’s home match against Mali in the CAN 2023 qualifiers is now known.

The match will take place on March 28 in Casablanca at the Mohammed V Stadium.

The Gambia Football Federation said the match could not take place in Senegal because the available venue, Latdior stadium in Thies, is also not approved by Caf. The Gambia has a strong football relations with Morocco which has hosted most of her national team matches and training camps.