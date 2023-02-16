REAL HELD IN SPIRITED DRAW, STILL LEADS TABLE

Hawks bag win as Marimoo takes second

Real de Banjul missed a chance to start a runaway lead in the GFF- Baluwo title race after failing to grab all three points against Falcons in Week- Seven. The league leaders were held to a hard-fought goalless draw by Falcons. The result means Real could not pounce on a chance to extend their lead before big wigs like Biko play. The Bakau giant killers play today against Wallidan.

There were however victories for Gamtel and Brikama as Banjul United too beat GAF 2-1 in a keenly contested encounter. Ensa Jammeh and Captain Pa Omar Babu were providers for Banjul Unted in the 35th and 54th minutes respectively, before Samsideen Badjie scored a consolation from the penalty spot in the 60th minute for the soldiers. There was a flurry of red red cards with both sides losing a man, Francise Cole for the Army and Alieu Sanneh for Banjul United.

The Sateba Boys Brikama United got the better of Samger, compounding their already miserable start to the season with a comfortable 2-0 win at the Box Bar Mini Stadium. Sainey Bojang and Mustapha Drammeh scored for the home side.

Samger’s woes worsened with the expulsion of Famara Camara for a second bookable crime.

Fortune FC has not still restored their early pacesetting steam at the Late Ousman Saho Field where they lost a third game in a row with a 2-1 defeat to Gamtel.

Momodou Fadera’s own goal and Jerreh Sanyang’s converted penalty gave Jim Kebbeh’s side a two-goal advantage but Patrick Sylva scored what only proved to be a consolation from a 76th minute penalty.

The week started with new comers PSV Wellingara bagging their first three points in the top flight when they came from behind to beat Greater Tomorrow 3-1

Alieu Manneh gave the Brikama-based team the lead in the 23rd minute before the PSV responded with three unanswered goals, through Yankuba Ceesay, Lamin Sawaneh and Lamin Kinteh in the 25, 59 and 83 minutes respectively.

A ten – man Marimoo drew Team Rhino 1-1 at the Box Bar with Alagie Kujabi putting Team Rhino in the lead in the 34th minute before Dawda Darboe provided a last gasp leveler for Marimoo.

Last night Champions Hawks start a redeeming journey Match with a 1-0 victory over Waa Banjul.