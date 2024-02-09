Muhammad (sa): The Great Exemplar

- Advertisement -

Friday Sermon delivered at Masjid Mubarak, Islamabad, Tilford, UK

‘Incidents from the Life of the Holy Prophet(sa) – Valour of the Companions During the Battle of Uhud’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta„awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he had been mentioning the sacrifices and bravery of the companions and their love for the Holy Prophet(sa) displayed during the Battle of Uhud.

Courage of Hazrat Ali(ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that there are also narrations relating to Hazrat Ali(ra). When Ibn Qum?ah martyred Hazrat Mus?ab, he started spreading the rumour that the Holy Prophet(sa) had been martyred. When Hazrat Mus?ab(ra) was martyred, the Holy Prophet(sa) granted the flag to Hazrat Ali(ra), and one after the other, Hazrat Ali(ra) killed the disbelieving flag bearers and other disbelievers. Gabriel said to the Holy Prophet(sa) that Hazrat Ali(ra) was worthy of compassion. The Holy Prophet(sa) replied saying, „Ali is from me, and I am from Ali,? to which Gabriel said, „I am from both of you.?

His Holiness(aba) said it is recorded that during the Battle of Uhud, Hazrat Ali(ra) endured 16 wounds. Upon returning from Uhud, Hazrat Ali(ra) mentioned that his sword had done a lot of work in battle. The Holy Prophet(sa) heard this and mentioned that Hazrat Ali?s(ra) wasn?t the only sword that worked hard in the battle, and then proceeded to mention a few other companions as well, such as Hazrat Abu Talhah

Ansari(ra).

The Companions Protect the Holy Prophet(sa) With their Lives

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad(ra) has written the following regarding Hazrat Abu Talhah Ansari(ra):

„In the course of this rain of arrows, Abu Talhah Ansari(ra) broke three bows, and stood firm like a rock and covered the body of the Holy Prophet(sa) with his own shield.?

(The Life and Character of the Seal of Prophets (sa), Vol. 2, p. 338)

His Holiness(aba) said that there is also mention of Hazrat Talhah bin Ubaidullah(ra), who would stop arrows from reaching the Holy Prophet(sa) with his hand. He was among the companions who steadfastly remained by the Holy Prophet?s (sa) side on the day of Uhud. He would put his hand in front of the Holy Prophet(sa) to stop the arrows. It is recorded that he lost so much blood that he fell unconscious. When he came to, the very first thing he asked was whether the Holy Prophet(sa) was alright.

His Holiness(aba) said that arrow after arrow would strike Hazrat Talhah?s(ra) hand. No matter the number of arrows, Hazrat Talhah?s(ra) hand did not waver. Ultimately because of the number of injuries it endured, Hazrat Talhah?s(ra) hand became paralysed. Later, once someone taunted Hazrat Talhah(ra) for having a hand that didn?t work. Upon this, another Companion replied saying that how blessed was the hand of Talhah(ra), for it only stopped working because it was protecting the Holy Prophet(sa). Once, someone asked Hazrat

Talhah(ra) if he had felt pain. Hazrat Talhah(ra) replied that, indeed, he had felt a great deal of pain and had even wished to cry out, but he was afraid that if he cried out then his hand would waver and then be unable to protect the Holy Prophet(sa).

Great Feats of Hazrat Sa?d bin Abi Waqqas(ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Sa?d bin Abi Waqqas(ra) was also among the steadfast companions who displayed great bravery and loyalty. Hazrat Sa?d(ra) was in front of the Holy Prophet(sa) firing arrows, and before firing each one, he would pray for it to hit its target. The

Holy Prophet(sa) would also pray for God to make Hazrat Sa?d?s(ra) aim accurate. When Hazrat Sa?d(ra) ran out of arrows, the Holy Prophet(sa) gave him one of his own. It is recorded that on that day, Hazrat Sa?d(ra) fired 1,000 arrows.

His Holiness(aba) quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad(ra) who writes:

„The Holy Prophet(sa) would hand arrows to Sa„d(ra) himself and Sa„d(ra) would continue to shower the enemy with arrow upon arrow. At one instance, the Holy Prophet(sa) addressed Sa„d(ra) saying, “May my mother and father be sacrificed upon you – go on shooting arrows!” Even to the very end of his life, Sa„d(ra) would recall these words of the Holy Prophet(sa) with great pride.?

(The Life and Character of the Seal of Prophets (sa), Vol. 2, p. 338)

Hazrat Abu Dujanah(ra) Shields the Holy Prophet(sa)

His Holiness(aba) said that there are also narrations about the sacrifices made by Hazrat Abu Dujanah(ra). He acted like a shield for the Holy Prophet(sa). He stood facing the Holy Prophet(sa) and stopped any arrows that came their way with his back.

His Holiness(aba) quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad(ra) who writes: „For a very long time, Abu Dujanah(ra) shielded the body of the Holy Prophet(sa) with his own, and would take every arrow and stone to his own body. This was to such an extent that his body became heavily pierced with arrows, but he did not even sigh, lest his body flinched and the Holy Prophet(sa) became even slightly exposed to a single arrow.?

(The Life and Character of the Seal of Prophets (sa), Vol. 2, p. 338)

Hazrat Sahl bin Hunaif(ra) Fires Arrows on Behalf of the Holy Prophet(sa)

His Holiness(aba) said that there is also mention of Hazrat Sahl bin Hunaif(ra) who was among those esteemed companions that showed steadfastness on the day of Uhud. He fired arrows on behalf of the Holy Prophet(sa). The Holy Prophet(sa) said to keep handing arrows to him, for firing arrows was easy for him.

Hazrat Umm Ammarah(ra) Wards of the Enemies from the Holy Prophet(sa)

His Holiness(aba) said that there is also mention made of a female Companion named Hazrat Umm Ammarah(ra) who displayed amazing bravery in the Battle of Uhud. She was giving water to the wounded during the battle, When the tides of the battle turned and the Holy Prophet(sa) was surrounded, she started fighting as well, warding off the enemy from him using her sword and also firing arrows at the same time. She also endured a deep wound in her shoulder during the course of the battle. The Holy Prophet(sa) said that whenever he looked to his right or left during the battle, he would see Hazrat Umm Ammarah(ra) fighting valiantly.

His Holiness(aba) quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad(ra) who writes: „There was also a Muslim lady by the name of Umm Ammarah(ra), who fought her way through to the Holy Prophet(sa). At the time, Abdullah bin Qum?ah was advancing to strike the Holy Prophet(sa). This Muslim lady immediately moved forward and took the blow to herself. Then she took firm grip of her sword, made aim, and retaliated with her own blow. However, he was a man clad in double armour, and this was a weaker woman, for this reason, her strike was unable to penetrate the target. Ibni Qum?ah boldly cut straight through the Muslim ranks, and just before the companions could stop him, reached in close range of the Holy Prophet(sa). As soon as he reached there, he took a strike at the blessed countenance of the Holy Prophet(sa) with such force and so ruthlessly that the hearts of the companions trembled in fear. The courageous Talhah(ra) dashed forward and took the blow to his bare hand, but the sword of Ibni Qum?ah severed his hand and fell upon the flank of the Holy Prophet(sa). By the Grace of God, no wound was sustained because the Holy Prophet(sa) was clad in double armour and the force of the blow had also fallen weak due to the courageous act of Talhah(ra), but due to this shock, the Holy Prophet(sa) took a spin and fell to the ground. Ibni Qum?ah raised another slogan of joy saying, “I have killed Muhammad [sa]!”

Upon striking the Holy Prophet(sa) Ibni Qum?ah fell back calling out a slogan of joy and in his own fancy, thought that he had killed the Holy Prophet(sa). However, as soon as the Holy Prophet(sa) hit the ground, Hazrat Ali(ra) and Talhah(ra) raised him up. When the Muslims were assured that the Holy Prophet(sa) was alive and safe, their faded countenances lit up in joy. Now, slowly and gradually the heat of battle began to subside, partly due to the reason that the disbelievers had become somewhat relaxed in the belief that Mu?ammad [sa], the Messenger of Allah, had been martyred. Hence, they diverted their attention from battle and began to tend to their dead, while others began to mutilate the bodies of the Muslim martyrs. On the other side, most of the Muslims had also scattered.?

(The Life and Character of the Seal of Prophets (sa), Vol. 2, pp. 339340)

„We Have Allah Who is Our Helper, but You Have no Helper?

His Holiness(aba) said that Abu Sufyan approached the Muslims asking whether the Holy Prophet(sa) was still alive. The Holy Prophet(sa) instructed the companions to remain silent. Then, when Abu Sufyan began praising the idols, the Holy Prophet(sa) told the companions to speak up and glorify Allah. Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad(ra) writes:

„While the Muslims were busy tending to the wounded, on the opposing end, in the battlefield below, the Quraish of Makkah were most ruthlessly mutilating the bodies of the Muslim martyrs. The savage custom of Muthlah was carried out with all its barbarity and the bloodthirsty beasts of Makkah did whatever their hearts desired with the bodies of the Muslim martyrs. The women of the Quraish severed the noses and ears of the Muslims and wore them as garlands. Hind, the wife of Abu Sufyan cut out the liver of Hazrat Hamzah(ra) and chewed it. Hence, in the words of Sir William Muir, “Many acts of barbarous mutilation were committed on the slain.”

The chieftains of Makkah searched long and hard for the body of the Holy Prophet(sa) in the field of battle, and their eyes eagerly craved to witness this sight, but that which was not to be found could not be found. When Abu Sufyan had lost hope in this search, he took a few of his followers and proceeded to the mountain pass, where the Muslims had gathered and standing next to it, called out, “O Muslims! Is Muhammad [sa] among you?” The Holy Prophet(sa) forbade anyone from responding, and thus, the companions remained silent. Then, he inquired about Abu Bakr(ra) and Umar(ra), but even at this, in accordance with the instruction of the Holy Prophet(sa), no one responded. Upon this, in a most arrogant tone, he called out in a loud voice, “All of these people have been slain, for if they had been alive, they would have responded.” At this, Hazrat Umar(ra) was unable to restrain himself, and uncontrollably said, “O enemy of Allah! You lie! We are all alive and Allah shall disgrace you at our hands.”

Upon recognising the voice of Hazrat Umar(ra), Abu Sufyan said, “Tell the truth Umar! Is Muhammad [sa] alive?” “Indeed! Indeed!” said Hazrat Umar(ra), “By the Grace of God he lives and is listening to your every word.” In a relatively low voice, Abu Sufyan said, “Then, Ibni Qum?ah has lied, because I consider you to be more truthful than he.” After this, Abu Sufyan exclaimed, “O Hubl! Exalted by thy name!” Upon the instruction of the Holy Prophet(sa), the companions remained silent, but the Holy Prophet(sa) who ordered silence for his own name, became restless upon hearing the name of an idol in contestation with the name of God the Exalted. “Why do you not respond?” said the Holy Prophet(sa). The companions submitted, “O Messenger of Allah! How shall we respond?” The Holy Prophet(sa) said, “Proclaim “Greatness and grandeur belong to Allah the Exalted alone.” Abu Sufyan responded, “We have „Uzza but you have no „Uzza!”. The Holy Prophet(sa) instructed the companions to say, “We have Allah, Who is our Helper, but you have no Helper.” After this, Abu Sufyan said:

“Battle is like a pail, at times, it rises and at times it falls. Consider this day to be a recompense for Badr. You shall find such bodies in the field of battle that have been mutilated. I did not order this, but when I found out about it, I did not find this action of my men displeasing either. Next year, we shall meet again at Badr in the same days.”

As per the instruction of the Holy Prophet(sa) a Companion responded, “Very well then, we shall meet again.”

After saying this Abu Sufyan descended with his followers and quickly thereafter, the army of the Quraish took the road to Makkah. It is strange to note that on this occasion, although the Quraish had attained victory against the Muslims, and with respect to their apparent means, if they had desired, they could have further capitalised on this opportunity; not to mention, the opportunity to attack Madinah was open to them in any case. However, the Power of God was such that despite this victory, in their hearts, the Quraish were struck with awe, and considering the victory attained in the field of Uhud as being lucky enough, they thought it wise to make haste to Makkah. Nevertheless, despite all this, as an act of further precaution, the Holy Prophet(sa) immediately dispatched a party of seventy companions, which also included Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and Hazrat Zubair(ra), in pursuit of the army of the Quraish.

This is the narration, as it is related in Bukhari. The manner in which most historians describe the account is that the Holy Prophet(sa) sent Hazrat Ali(ra), or in light of various narrations, Sa„d bin Abi Waqqas(ra) in the footsteps of the Quraish and instructed him to bring news as to whether the army of the Quraish intended to attack Madinah. The Holy Prophet(sa) went on to tell him that if the Quraish were mounted on their camels and were taking their horses along unmounted, then they should rest assured that they were returning to Makkah, and did not intend to attack Madinah. However, if they were mounted on horses then they would know that their intention was not good. The Holy Prophet(sa) strictly instructed him that if the army of the Quraish was heading towards Madinah, he should be informed at once and in a state of great passion, he said, “At this time, if the Quraish attack Madinah, by God, we shall fight them and give them a taste of their own.” Thus, the men dispatched by the Holy Prophet(sa) went and quickly returned with the good news that the army of the Quraish was proceeding towards Makkah.?

(The Life and Character of the Seal of Prophets (sa), Vol. 2, pp. 342344)

His Holiness(aba) said that he would continue narrating these incidents in the future.

Prayers for the Situation of the World

His Holiness(aba) again drew attention towards prayers for the general state of the Palestinians. His Holiness(aba) said that there is some news that efforts are being made to end the fighting in Gaza and perhaps the Israeli government may agree to this. However, the chances of a war breaking out at the border of Lebanon seem to be increasing, which would impact the Palestinians in the West Bank. There is no trace of justice in the Western governments. Now, Western writers are openly declaring that the injustices have exceeded all bounds. The US President is fanning this war only to improve their own livelihoods, as doing so increases their income through the arms trade. Now, their own analysts say that the US is trying to extend this war in order to better its own economy. They do not realise that they cannot avoid the wrath of God Almighty. Through prayers and reaching out to their contacts, Ahmadis must play their part. Recently there was also news that the US and UK stopped funding a UN agency that renders aid. They refused to do so upon the pretence that 11 or 12 members of Hamas were involved with them and said that thus they should not help the Palestinians. This was nothing but a ploy to force their hand. But it is astounding that if the Western world has stopped their aid, there is no news that those countries with the wealth of oil have announced anything saying that they will help render aid instead. The UN agency has announced that if they do not receive any help, then they will not be able to provide any aid beyond the month of February. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah the Almighty enable the Muslim countries to play their part and may the disorder in the world come to an end. Now the threat of a war with Iran is also increasing.

His Holiness(aba) also urged prayers for the Ahmadis of Yemen. One of our Ahmadis who had been imprisoned passed away in captivity due to not receiving adequate medical attention. It is difficult to obtain details, however His Holiness(aba) urged for prayers. His Holiness(aba) said that he would lead the funeral prayer of the deceased upon receiving further details.

His Holiness(aba) also urged prayers for the Ahmadis of Pakistan. Ahmadis are always made targets for political gain. The Community is also facing threats from certain extremist factions. In fact, Ahmadis face a double threat wherever they are; on account of being a citizen and on account of being an Ahmadi. His Holiness(aba) said to pray for the Ahmadis of Rabwah and those living throughout the country; may Allah keep them in His protection, turn the evil back upon the evildoers, and may Allah the Almighty protect Ahmadis in every country.

May the world realise the reality that without turning to Allah the

Almighty there is no other way. Their survival is in the recognition of Allah and those sent by Him. May Allah the Almighty enable them to do so.