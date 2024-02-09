Africell Gambia Creates AnotherMillionaire in “Nekal Millionaire” Promotion

- Advertisement -

Banjul, The Gambia – In an extraordinary display of generosity and commitment to its subscribers, Africell Gambia has concluded its widely acclaimed “Nekal Millionaire Promotion,” crowning Fatoumata Fadera as the 11th Africell millionaire in The Gambia. This groundbreaking promotion, renowned for transforming the lives of Africell subscribers, reached its climax with the grand prize of 1,000,000 Dalasis being awarded to an ecstatic Fadera in a thrilling live broadcast event where Fadera was declared the latest millionaire in The Gambia.

Over the course of five months, Africell led the charge in transforming lives by distributing more than 3 million Dalasis in cash prizes. The promotion allowed subscribers to participate without any cost. By simply being an Africell subscriber and sending a complimentary SMS to 772, participants had the opportunity to win, showcasing Africell’s forward-thinking strategy in engaging its subscribers.

The grand finale, which captivated audiences nationwide, saw Fatoumatta Fadera join the prestigious Africell Millionaires Club. Fadera, a 23-year-old street vendor from Brikama, was overwhelmed with emotions when the Africell team visited her hometown to deliver the life-changing news in person. Surrounded by family members, the joy and tears shed highlighted the profound impact of Africell’s generosity on an individual’s life.

“Africell has not only transformed my life but also the lives of my family. This money is Godsent.” Fadera shared, still in disbelief over her newfound fortune. The promotion’s grand prize is set to offer her and her family an opportunity to improve their living condition and invest in a brighter future.

Beyond the “Nekal Millionaire Promotion,” Africell has distinguished itself through various CSR initiatives aimed at giving back to the community. These initiatives through its Impact Foundation, which include support for education, healthcare, Sports, Gambian culture Heritage and Entrepreneurship and technological innovation solidify Africell’s position as a pioneering force in both the telecommunications sector and community engagement.

Africell Gambia’s journey of innovation and leadership in both technological advancements and philanthropic efforts is epitomized through the success of the “Nekal Millionaire Promotion.” This initiative serves as a powerful illustration of Africell’s deep-seated commitment to its subscribers and steadfast dedication to the welfare of the communities within The Gambia. Far beyond the distribution of monetary rewards, the promotion has played a pivotal role in enhancing the social fabric of the nation, showcasing the significant, transformative impact that Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) can have on a community. Through actions such as these, Africell not only fosters a positive change in the lives of individuals but also contributes to broader societal development.