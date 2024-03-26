Winners of GACH D1.5M Qur’anic competition award

- Advertisement -

The Gach Global CEO, Abubakary Jawara, in partnership with the Soninke Scholars League, awarded certificates and cash prizes to the winners of his first Qur’an recitation competition, which was contested among 269 participants across the country.

Abdoulie Mamud Kanyi of Anas Ibn Malik Islamic School secured first place in the first edition named after his late father, Ba-Jaeja Jawara, held at Masjid Bilal Boarding School.

The D1.5 million was distributed among the 20 best students. Mr. Kanyi, the overall winner of the reading of the full Qur’an, was awarded a certificate and a cash prize of D100,000; the runner-up, Abdoulie Muhammed, was awarded D60,000; and Sainey Badjie, the winner of the best reciters category, was awarded D70,000.