GRA awards 2023 outstanding taxpayers

By Omar Bah

The Kairaba Beach Hotel Saturday hosted yet another historic Gambia Revenue Authority Taxpayers’ Awards Night and Recognition.

The Gambian leader, President Adama Barrow, senior government functionaries, ex-customs chiefs, Senegal Director General of Customs, and members of the business community were among a glittering array of high-profile personalities, who turned out to witness the award night.

Six years ago, the GRA introduced the awards night to acknowledge and celebrate tax compliance.

A brainchild of Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe, the innovative idea highlights the special emphasis that GRA places on compliance in its revenue mobilisation interventions.

The 2023 awards night could not have arrived at a better time for the GRA as it performed exceptionally better than expected.

Despite the lingering world economic challenges compelled by the war in Ukraine, GRA was able to grow the country’s tax revenue from approximately D12.8 billion in 2022 to D15.7 billion exceeding its revenue target of D15.2 by D581.70 million representing 24% nominal growth in revenue performance.

The authority also breaks its monthly revenue collection record in March 2023 with a whopping D1.5 billion. It remains the highest tax revenue collected in a single month in the authority’s history.

President Adama Barrow as tradition was on hand to deliver awards to the top10 corporate bodies and individuals.

Addressing the gathering, Gambia Revenue Authority Commissioner General, Yankuba Darboe said the day holds immense significance in GRA’s efforts to foster a cordial relationship with its esteemed taxpayers.

“It provides a platform to acknowledge and appreciate the exceptional compliance efforts of individuals and businesses who contribute significantly to the nation’s revenue collection. Your commitment to fulfilling your civic duty ensures government has the resources necessary to invest in public services, infrastructure, and development programs that benefit every Gambian,” he said.

CG Darboe said it is pleasing that a good number of government infrastructure projects are funded by taxpayers’ money.

“We therefore deem it necessary to celebrate and recognise the taxpayers that are providing the resources to fund these projects,” he added.

The GRA Board Chairperson, Madam Lucy Fye Jagne, said the board has made significant strides over the past years. “Our commitment to excellence and innovation of tax administration has been unwavering as noticeable by several accomplishment by the International Finance and Economic Institutions for been among the leading revenue collectors in the continent of Africa,” she said. She added that the International Monetary Fund and World Bank officials have attested to the outstanding performance of GRA through its operational methods which include its operationalisation of Asycunda World system.