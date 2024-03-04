GAMBIA SENDS OVER 100 ATHLETES AND OFFICIALS TO AFRICAN GAMES

- Advertisement -

A squad of more than 100 athletes and officials will fly Gambia’s flag at the 2023 African Games to be held in Accra, Ghana from 8 to 23 March, according to the National Sport Council, NSC.

The team comprises athletics, swimming, judo, taekwondo, beach volleyball (male and female), volleyball (male and female), wrestling, and football (U20), making it the biggest ever Gambian delegation to any games.

The African Games formally called the All-Africa Games is an important multi-sport event and the biggest sporting event on the continent every four years.

In athletics, super star Gina Bass will lead a contingent that seems ready to win medals, while male beach volleyball pair Jarra and Jawo seeks to defend their title won at the 2019 edition in Rabat, Morocco.

Judoka Faye Njie, taekwondo star Alasan Ann, are other top athletes that are ready for the task while the indoor volleyball teams will be appearing in their first African Games.

The delegation is expected leave on March 6 and 7 for the games that open on 8 March at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.