Peace tourney designed to promote unity – Mballow

- Advertisement -

Saihou Mballow, Presidential Adviser on politics and chairman of the organising committee of the President Barrow Peace football tournament has said the president initiated the competition not just to provide opportunity ”for showcasing our athletic prowess or competing for glory, but also to foster understanding, promoting peace, and building bridges between people for a more tolerante society. In other words, it is about celebrating diversity and embracing inclusivity and recognizing that our strength lies in our unity”.

Representing the President in declaring players and supporters and at the opening of the championship in Brikama Friday, Mr Mballow added:“President Barrow recognised the pivotal role of football clubs and players in bringing about unity and so he wants them to be our goodwill ambassadors within our communities and through them, address issues affecting young people in the community at a local level. Football is a powerful tool for engagement regardless of culture, religion and language ”.

Mballow urged all participants to remember the values that football teaches, teamwork, respect, and fair play and to honor the spirit of competition and ”that the ultimate victory lies in the friendships we forge and the bonds we strengthen”.

- Advertisement -

Quoting President Barrow, Mballow said: “In the coming days, as we witness thrilling matches and unforgettable moments, let us also reflect on the power of sport to inspire positive change. Let us carry the spirit of this tournament beyond the field, into our communities, and throughout our lives. So, let us play not just for ourselves, but for peace. Let us play not just for victory, but for the greater good. Let us play, not as individuals, but as one united team, united in our passion for football and our commitment to a better world. Thank you, and may the best team win”.

Meanwhile in the official opening match Sanementereng beat Foni Berefet 1-0 at the Box Bar. The tournament continues around the country.