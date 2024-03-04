The Senegal crisis – A Gambian foreign policy conundrum

- Advertisement -

Of late, democracy in Senegal has been on the international radar of scrutiny. A few years ago such a situation would have been unimaginable. The country is known for its stability and the democratic process of a peaceful transfer of power. The outcome of the current situation is being keenly followed globally for its outcome.

Countries and regional bodies have expressed an opinion and concern on the current political process in that country with urges for a speedy, peaceful and democratic solution to the challenges being faced by the people and their political leaders.

The most conspicuous absence of any modicum of effort seems to be from her neighbour – the Gambia. It is often said that when the walls of your neighbour are on fire it is in one’s interest to try and assist in containing the blaze.

- Advertisement -

The ties between Senegal and the Gambia go beyond the political boundaries. In fact, efforts in trying to outline and emphasise such a relationship between the two countries can only be banal. What is amiss is the lack of any visible effort from the Gambia to find some solution to the political challenges now facing that country. Whatever policy decision is or has been taken in these times of crisis will certainly affect the future relationship between the two countries.

The consistent refusal of permits by the Gambian government to allow Senegalese citizens to demonstrate has diplomatic implications. It also portrays a certain political image and political value system to the international community.

On the other hand, the granting of such a permit also has discernible significance for a government that relies heavily on Senegal for matters of security and the supply of energy. Ironically, that seems to be quite a remarkable coincidence of a policy of dependence for a 59th year celebration of independence.

- Advertisement -

This situation may be simplified in terms of asking what perspective should be upheld by a government under the circumstances – to uphold the values of democracy or to protect an institutional interest. Either way there are implications on a future relationship.

The current head of state in Senegal indicates his willingness to end his term in barely six weeks’ time. That will usher in a new leadership and perhaps, or most likely, a new foreign policy towards the Gambia and/or a definition of a new relationship in the context of both considerations outlined above. The record of the country’s efforts and activities in reaching out to Senegal during this challenging period of political need could be a crucial factor in shaping such a future relationship.

At another level, the Gambia benefitted from the security and diplomatic efforts of Senegal in times crisis. It would have been immensely useful to reciprocate such an effort at the diplomatic level – a visit or shuttling to the country for talks and/or an initiation of regional and continental discussions.

Diplomacy is a tool for promoting a congenial relationship between countries, especially with a neighbour that shares so many common features – social and economic.

Silence is not ignorance, which may not always be blissful but it could be consequential.

Lamino Lang Comma