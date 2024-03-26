Brikama buzzing with night football

- Advertisement -

Football has moved even further into the veins of the people of Brikama where night football has been introduced with enthralling response.

The town’s football authorities spontaneously designed a ward or Kabilo tournament-perhaps more out of easing the boredom of the Ramadan- and dedicated it to the memory of the late legendary coach Sulayman Kuyateh.

The tournament becomes a huge success with thousands flocking to the Box Bar every night to cheer teams from their wards. ”There is lot to learn from this by way of administration and popularisation of the game. The passion at these matches are unprecedented and a good omen for football development,” a seasoned football administrator said.

The Gambia Football Federation GFF tweeted about one of the matches: “The GFF media was at the Box Bar yesterday to watch Darou vs New Town played under the floodlights provided through the GFF’s stadium projects.’’