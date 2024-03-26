GOLDEN TEAM GAMBIA GETS VIP WELCOME

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Sports Bakary Badjie led officials to the Banjul airport on Sunday evening to receive the Gambian team from the African Games.

More than hundred athletes and officials from eight sporting disciplines took part, all bankrolled by the government at the tune of a whopping D40million.



The team won two gold medals with sprinter Gina Bass getting both in the 100 and 200 meters.

Welcoming the team, Minister Badjie expressed gratitude to them for representing the Gambia and being of good behavior both on and off the field.

He said the government feels proud and inspired by the incredible achievements on the continental stage and assured them of government’s continuous support in the development of sports infrastructure and participation in top level international competitions.