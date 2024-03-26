DHL, SOS sign MoU for GoTech partnership

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

The SOS Children’s Villages has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the DHL group for the GoTech at a ceremony held at SOS in Bakoteh.

This said partnership aims to help young people aged 15 to 25 from different socio-economic backgrounds to develop their potential and access new opportunities for their career development. Deutsche Post DHL has established a global program GoTech as a way of enhancing educational opportunities for young people and preparing them for the working world.

- Advertisement -

This partnership under the DHL GoTeach program will also be an avenue for groundbreaking results, especially for their target group.

Ndey Marget, a member of SOS Children’s Villages, said the future of a country lies in the potential of the young people. “It’s a very striking statement because these young people are who will tomorrow be the leaders of the country so if we are not preparing, empowering these young people by giving them the right skills to excel, then we might have a lot of challenges in realizing our development objectives as a nation,” she said.

Country manager of DHL, Saihou Drammeh, said over the past decades their partnership has reached over 37,000 young people and engaged nearly 10,000 volunteers worldwide. “They have created real change enabling vulnerable youth to take control of their futures and build stable independent lives for themselves.”

- Advertisement -

Drammeh added that their collaboration with SOS Children’s Villages has left an indelible mark on countless lives.

Ousainou Sidibeh, a 23-year-old who was raised by SOS Children’s Villages, said his journey was successful due to the support and upbringing of the dedicated staff of SOS and corporate partners like DHL, who continue to support and investment in organizations like SOS Children’s Villages to help children thrive and succeed.