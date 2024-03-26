Alhaji Sosseh thanks M Turo Darboe

- Advertisement -

Alhaji Sosseh Colley, a distinguished elder of Bakau, has praised philanthropist Momodou Turo Darboe, for his repeated annual donation of sugar to him.

Alhaji Sosseh said Mr Darboe, his nephew, has always honoured him.

“He gave me 50 (10kg) bags of sugar in observance of the month of Ramadan. This is not the first time. He does it every year. He gives me 50 bags of sugar which I redistribute in the community in Katchikally and Mamakoto. I join my neighbours to thank him for the gesture and in this holy month of Ramadan. May Allah reward him and protect him against all evil and grant him good health and increase his wealth,” Alhaji Sosseh said.

- Advertisement -

The donation to Alhaji Sosseh is part of 1,500 10kg bags of sugar, other foodstuff and cash Mr Darboe and his Vision Development Foundation are giving out to Muslims this Ramadan.