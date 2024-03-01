Muhammad (sa): The Great Exemplar

- Advertisement -

Friday Sermon delivered at Masjid Mubarak, Islamabad, Tilford, UK

‘Incidents from the Life of the Holy Prophet(sa) – Martyrs of the Battle of Uhud’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he would continue mentioning the life of the Holy Prophet(sa) and the companions’ love and devotion for the Holy Prophet(sa) with reference to the Battle of Uhud.

Martyrdom of Hazrat Kharijah bin Zaid(ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Kharijah bin Zaid(ra) was also martyred during the Battle of Uhud. He fought very bravely before enduring more than 13 spear wounds and then Sufyan bin Umayyah delivered the decisive blow. His body was then mutilated. Hazrat Kharijah(ra) and Hazrat Sa’d bin Rabi'(ra), his cousin, were both buried in the same grave. It is recorded that when Hazrat Kharijah(ra) had fallen because of his wounds, he was told that the Holy Prophet(sa) had been martyred. Hazrat Kharijah(ra) said that even if this were to be true, God is still alive and the Muslims should continue fighting. This was the level of the companions’ faith.

Martyrdom of Hazrat Shammas bin Uthman(ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Shammas bin Uthman(ra) was also martyred during the Battle of Uhud. He fought valiantly in the Battle of Uhud. The Holy Prophet(sa) said that he found Shammas to be like a shield and he would be fighting to the right and left of the Holy Prophet(sa). When the Holy Prophet(sa) was being pelted by stones, he stood in front of the Holy Prophet(sa) like a shield. He endured severe wounds and it was in this state that he was carried to Madinah. He was first taken to Hazrat A’ishah(ra) and then Hazrat Umm Salamah(ra), in whose home he passed away. The Holy Prophet(sa) instructed that his body should be taken back and buried in the plains of Uhud. Just as Hazrat Talhah(ra) had put his hand out to protect the Holy Prophet(sa) from the arrows that were being shot at him, Hazrat Shammas(ra) also stood in front of the Holy Prophet(sa) to protect him from any attack. It was thus that the Holy Prophet(sa) described him as a shield and said that whichever direction he looked in, he would see Hazrat Shammas(ra) fighting.

Martyrdom of Hazrat Nu’man bin Malik(ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Nu’man bin Malik(ra) was also martyred in the Battle of Uhud. When the Holy Prophet(sa) was consulting about going to Uhud for battle, Hazrat Nu’man(ra) confidently said to the Holy Prophet(sa) that he would certainly enter paradise. The Holy Prophet(sa) asked him how he could be so confident. He replied that it was because he bore witness that there is none worthy of worship except Allah, that the Holy Prophet(sa) was the Messenger of Allah, and because he would never run from battle. Upon this, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that he was right, and he was later martyred that same day.

Martyrdom of Hazrat Thabit bin Dahdahah(ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Thabit bin Dahdahah(ra) also played a significant role during the Battle of Uhud. After hearing the news of the

Holy Prophet’s (sa) martyrdom, there were some Muslims who suggested returning to their respective nations for protection, while others wondered that even if the Holy Prophet(sa) had been martyred, would they still not fight for their faith? Hazrat Thabit(ra) said to the Ansar that God was still alive and encouraged them to fight, and so a

party of the Ansar attacked the Makkan army. The disbelieving army

retaliated fiercely which resulted in Hazrat Thabit’s(ra) martyrdom. It is recorded that the Holy Prophet(sa) walked alongside Hazrat

Thabit’s(ra) funeral procession.

Martyrdom of Companions from the Wakhsh Family

His Holiness(aba) said that there is mention of four people from one family being martyred during the Battle of Uhud. Thabit bin Wakhsh(ra) and Rifa’ah bin Wakhsh were brothers, and both were martyred during the Battle of Uhud. Similarly, Thabit’s(ra) two sons Salamah bin Thabit(ra) and Amr bin Thabit(ra) were also martyred. Rifa’ah was an elderly man and he was martyred by Khalid bin Walid. Thabit bin Wakhsh(ra), who was also advanced in age, waged an attack on the disbelieving army and was eventually martyred. Regarding Amr bin Thabit, it is recorded that he had accepted Islam the same morning of his martyrdom in the Battle of Uhud. He accepted Islam after Fajr (prayer offered right before dawn). In other words, he had not offered any prayers as a Muslim, yet, upon hearing of his martyrdom, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that he was heaven-bound. Hazrat Salamah(ra) was also martyred in the Battle of Uhud by Abu Sufyan.

Martyrdom of Hazrat Abdullah bin Jahsh(ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abdullah bin Jahsh(ra) was also martyred in the Battle of Uhud. It is recorded that his love for God and His Messenger (sa) left him without any worldly desire, and he only wished to be sacrificed in the way of Allah and His Messenger (sa). He was eventually matured on the occasion of the Battle of Uhud.

There is an incident of his prayer being accepted before his martyrdom. Hazrat Abdullah bin Jahsh(ra) said to Hazrat Sa’d(ra) on the day of Uhud that they should pray. They both went to the side and prayed; Hazrat Sa’d(ra) to face someone fierce in battle and to kill them for God’s sake and take his weapons. Upon this, Hazrat Abdullah bin Jahsh(ra) said Ameen. Then Abdullah bin Jahsh(ra) prayed to face someone fierce in battle who he would fight, but then he would be overcome and martyred and then mutilated. Then, when God would ask him for whose sake his ears, nose and mouth were cut off, he would be able to say that they were cut off for the sake of God and His Messenger (sa). In this way, his prayer was answered.

Love for God Almighty Expressed by the Companions

His Holiness(aba) said that the companions had an amazing way of expressing their love for God. Hazrat Muttalib bin Abdulah bin Hantab(ra) narrated that when the Holy Prophet(sa) departed for Uhud, he stopped at a place to spend the night where Hazrat Umm

Salamah(ra) brought something to eat. After the Holy Prophet(sa) took the same bowl from which the Holy Prophet(sa) had drunk Nabidh and drank from it as we. Hazrat Abdullah bin Jahsh(ra) also drank from the bowl and finished the Nabidh. He said that he wished to meet Allah in a state of being satiated rather than being thirsty. These were the unique ways in which the companions loved God and even prepared to meet Him.

Martyrdom of Hazrat Abu Sa’d Khaithamah bin Abi Khaithamah(ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abu Sa’d Khaithamah bin Abi Khaithamah(ra) was also martyred during the Battle of Uhud. He said to the Holy Prophet(sa) that he had not been able to partake in the Battle of Badr but his son did and he was martyred. He saw his son in a dream in an excellent state, and was inviting him to join him. And so, he requested the Holy Prophet(sa) to pray for his martyrdom so that he may join his son. The Holy Prophet(sa) prayed and Hazrat Abu Sa’d Khaithamah(ra) went on to be martyred in the Battle of Uhud.

Martyrdom of Abdullah bin Amr(ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abdullah bin Amr(ra) was also martyred in the Battle of Uhud. He had told his son that he knew that he would be among the foremost martyrs in the battle. He told his son that there was no one dearer to him than the Holy Prophet(sa). He said that his son should pay off his debts and that he should take care of his sisters. His son records that his father was the first martyr on the day of Uhud. He was buried in the same grave as Hazrat Abdullah bin Jamuh(ra). His body was placed before the Holy Prophet(sa) in a state where his nose and ears had been mutilated. His son was about to pull back the sheet from his father’s face when people stopped him. Abdullah bin Amr’s daughter(ra) screamed, but the Holy Prophet(sa) told her not to cry, for her father was constantly under the shade of the angels’ wings.

Narrations Regarding the Funerals of the Martyrs of Uhud

His Holiness(aba) said that due to weakness after the Battle of Uhud, the Holy Prophet(sa) offered prayers sitting down. As he was leading the prayers sitting down, the Companions also offered the prayers whilst seated, either because they too were wounded or because they wished for there to be unity between them and the one leading the prayer. However, later it would be clarified that it was not necessary in such an instance for those offering the prayer to also be sitting.

His Holiness(aba) said that most scholars agree that 70 Muslims were martyred during the Battle of Uhud, including four Muhajirin. Some say that the number of martyrs was 80, of which six were from the Muhajirin. There are some other opinions regarding the number of martyrs.

His Holiness(aba) said that there are also various opinions regarding the funeral prayers of those who were martyred during the Battle of Uhud. The Holy Prophet(sa) would have two people buried in the same grave and would have the one who knew the most Qur’an between the two lowered into the grave first. They would not be bathed, nor was their funeral prayer offered. There are some narrations that say the Holy Prophet(sa) offered the funeral prayers for the martyrs of the Battle of Uhud at a later time.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community’s stance on the matter is the same, as described by Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad(ra) who writes,

‘Although a funeral prayer was not offered at the time, afterwards, close to the era of his demise, the Holy Prophet(sa) especially offered a funeral prayer for the martyrs of Uhud, and prayed for them with great anguish.’ (The Life and Character of the Seal of Prophets (sa), Vol. 2, p. 347)

His Holiness(aba) said that he would continue narrating these incidents in the future.

Appeal for Prayers as the World Continues to Move Towards Destruction

His Holiness(aba) said that he wished to say something about the current conditions in the world. The flame of war continues to spread. A great deal of prayers are required to save humanity from destruction. If Ahmadis truly pray, then they will be able to play their role in this regard. The Israeli government is set in its ways and they find some excuse or another to present at every instance and they are not prepared to accept any reason or rationality. The other powerful governments in the world start by saying that there should be a ceasefire, but then either of their own will or out of fear of Israel, respond to anything said by the Israeli government or its leader by agreeing with them. May Allah have mercy on them and turn them towards God Almighty. This is the only way these people can take refuge and protect their lives in this world and the next. May Allah the Almighty have mercy on them, enable us to pray, and have mercy on us as well.