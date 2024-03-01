PEACE TOURNAMENT STARTS TODAY

- Advertisement -

Box Bar hosts curtain raiser

The first kick of the ball in the nationwide peace tournament organised by President Barrow will be taken this evening at the Box Bar stadium in Brikama. It will mark a huge football festival that President Barrow hopes will usher in the spirit of peace and harmonious existence between the people of the Gambia especially among the youth folk who constitutes the majority of the people.

According to the implementation committee headed by Presidential Adviser Saihou Mballow, tonight’s match will be played between Sanementereng and Foni Berefet at a glamorous ceremony starting at 4 PM.

The First Lady Madam Fatoumatta Bah Barrow will take the kick off.

After tonight’s opener, all the rest of the regions would start their own from tomorrow Saturday.