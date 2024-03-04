Petroleum ministry holds consultation workshop for development of policy, regular framework

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

The Ministry of Petroleum and Energy with technical assistance from the International Solar Alliance (ISA) on Wednesday held a two-day consultation workshop for the development of a policy and regulatory framework that will accelerate the deployment of solar energy in The Gambia.

The consultation workshop was held at the Bakadaji Hotel.

The aim of ISA is to develop and deploy cost-effective renewable energy solutions powered by the sun to help member countries in transitioning towards low-carbon growth paths.

Speaking, Adama Gassama Jallow, said there are plans to deploy solar energy in The Gambia with assistance from the ISA in two phases. Phase one involves researching existing and potential policies, legal issues, and institutional matters related to the deployment of solar technology alliances in the country.

She added that phase two of the policy will be based on a modern regulatory support framework in The Gambia which will ensure viability and sustainability in development.

“I want to express my gratitude and appreciation to ISA for their continuous institutional support in choosing the Gambia among few countries in the African region and for identifying the Gambia as a benchmark for these initiatives”.

Mr PC Sharma, who is responsible for the programs and projects of ISA, said ISA assembly takes all the decisions and they are represented by Honorable Ministry of Energy and Environment. “Within short period of six years 118 countries have joined the production in solar energy which shows the importance of production of solar energy”.