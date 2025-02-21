Muhammad (sa): The Great Exemplar

- Advertisement -

Friday Sermon delivered by

Hazrat Khalifatul Masih V(aba)

‘Besiegement of the Fortresses of Khaibar & the Killing of Kinanah bin Rabi’’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad (aba) said that he would continue narrating accounts of the Battle of Khaibar, which took place during the life of the Holy Prophet (sa).

Conquering the Fort of Sa’b bin Mu’adh

The second fort in Khaibar was Fort Sa’b bin Mu’adh. It was 500 warriors strong and equipped with more food and resources than all the others.

This fort was besieged for three days as it was a strong fort. Banu Aslam, a tribe, faced immense hunger and weakness and asked Hazrat Asma bint Harithah to convey their condition to the Holy Prophet (sa). When the Holy Prophet (sa) was informed of their

condition, he prayed and said, ‘I swear in His name who has complete control of my life, I have nothing to give you strength. I do not have anything to eat. I understand their condition who are struggling with hunger.’ Then, he prayed, ‘O Allah, conquer the fort that is brimming with food and resources.’

Following this, a flag for battle was given to Hubab bin Mundhir. A few Jews emerged from the fort, and some Muslims duelled with them and subdued them. At the time, the Holy Prophet (sa) was firing arrows, during which Hazrat Hubab bin Mundhir entered the fort, and a fierce battle ensued. The fort was conquered and the food and resources were taken into possession by the Muslims. The spoils included large quantities of food, and the Holy Prophet (sa) instructed them to eat from it and also to feed the animals., and to utilise everything there.

Besiegement of the Fort of Zubair bin al-Awwam

The third fort in Khaibar was initially called Fort Qulla, after which it was named Fort Zubair bin Awwam. This fort was situated on a mountain, and the Holy Prophet (sa) besieged it for three days. A Jew informed the Holy Prophet (sa) that a siege would not be effective because the Jews in the fort had tunnels through which they retrieved water at night. He informed them that if their source of water were removed, they would surrender. Thus, after cutting off their source of water, the Jews emerged from their fort and a severe battle ensued. The fort was conquered, after which the Holy Prophet (sa) proceeded to the forts of Shaqq, the third group of forts in Khaibar.

Attack on the Forts of Shaqq

Shaqq comprised two forts. The first was Fort Ubayy. The Holy Prophet (sa) ascended a hill and began attacking this fort. A Jew came out to duel, and Hazrat Hubab (ra) subdued him. Another man emerged, and someone from the Muslim army came forward but was martyred. Then, Hazrat Abu Dujanah (ra) came forward from the Muslims and subdued the Jew. After this, the Jews did not send anyone to duel, and the Muslims launched a collective attack on the fort. All the Jews fled, leaving their cattle and weaponry behind, and took refuge in the second fort of Shaqq.

The Muslims pursued the Jews, and the Jews began to fire many arrows from the high walls of their fort. The Muslims responded with arrows. It was noted that the Jews were particularly aiming their arrows where the Holy Prophet (sa) had set up his camp. An arrow even came and grazed his clothing. According to one narration, the Holy Prophet (sa) was injured by an arrow, and his clothes were torn. In response, he took a handful of rocks and threw them toward the fort, which caused the fort to shake and quake. Thereafter, the fort was vanquished.

Conquering the Forts of Katibah

There was another group of three forts known as the Forts of Katibah. After conquering the groups of forts in Nata and Shaqq, the Holy Prophet (sa) came toward Katibah. The three forts were known as Watih, Sulalim, and Qamus. The largest and most fortified

fort was Qamus. After the Jews that had been displaced took refuge in these forts, no one emerged to duel, nor did they peek over the walls. The Holy Prophet (sa) besieged these forts for 14 days, after which it was decided that the forts should be pelted with stones.

The Jews resorted to trying to reconcile with the Muslims after realising their defeat was near. Kinanah bin Huqaiq sent Shammakh to the Holy Prophet (sa) with the message that he would like to speak, to which the Holy Prophet (sa) agreed. Kinanah emerged from the fort and entered a peace treaty with the Muslims. The Jews surrendered their belongings, and the Muslims collected the spoils.

There are other narrations about this victory. In some history books, it is stated that Fort Qamus was besieged for 20 days, and it was conquered after a severe battle led by Hazrat Ali (ra).

Nevertheless, an agreement was signed between the Jews and the Muslims. The first condition stipulated in the agreement was that the Jews would vacate all the forts and leave all their weaponry therein, and the Muslim army would take it into their possession. The second condition, according to negotiations, was that the Holy Prophet (sa) would protect the Jews, and would refrain from making their women and children captives. Thus, everyone would be protected. The third condition was that the Jews would be exiled and would go toward Syria. The fourth condition was that the Muslims would allow the Jews, upon their exile, to take as much wealth and resources with them as their mounts could carry. The fifth condition was that the Jews would inform the Muslims of all hidden treasuries and would surrender them to the victors. The sixth condition was that the Muslims would not be responsible for anyone who breaks any of the stipulated conditions or withholds information that must be revealed in light of the agreement.

Although, according to the agreement, the Jews were required to leave Khaibar and go to Syria, they asked to be allowed to stay there in order to tend to their farmland, especially because they knew their crops well. The Holy Prophet (sa) granted them permission to stay in Khaibar to continue their agriculture. The Holy Prophet (sa) treated them with immense mercy. According to the agreement, the Muslims would be entitled to half of the crops’ yield.

The Killing of Kinanah bin Rabi’

There are a few isolated incidents which occurred after Khaibar. After the events at Khaibar had been settled, Kinanah, the grand chief of Khaibar, and his brother, Rabi’, were brought to the Holy Prophet (sa). Kinanah possessed the treasures of the chief of Banu Nadhir, Huyayy bin Akhtab, and the Holy Prophet (sa) inquired about it. They claimed that it had all been spent after the Banu Nadhir had been exiled from Madinah, and swore upon it. A Jew tried to convince Kinanah to reveal the whereabouts of the treasury, however, they denied its existence. The Holy Prophet (sa) said that if they were hiding something that is later discovered, he would consider their lives and their families forfeited.

According to one narration, the Holy Prophet (sa) sent a man from among the Ansar to a specific place where something was concealed among dates. Upon discovering the hidden treasure, the two Jews were killed for breaking their vow, and their families were captured. This is one narration, the authenticity of which is unknown. According to another narration, Kinanah was brought to the Holy Prophet (sa), and he denied any knowledge of the treasure. Another Jew, Tha’labah, was brought, who admitted to seeing Kinanah spending time at a specific place in the mornings. Companions retrieved some of the treasure, and Kinanah refused to disclose the whereabouts of the rest. As a result, the Holy Prophet (sa) ordered his killing. When he was close to death, Kinanah revealed the whereabouts of the remaining treasure, and instead of being killed for breaking his oath, he was killed in recompense for the martyrdom of a Muslim.

His Holiness (aba) said that this incident is recorded in a manner that contradicts the true example and character of the Holy Prophet (sa). There are other varying narrations.

Many prominent history books, and even Sunan Abi Dawood, make mention of this event and the killing of Kinanah. Even some orientalists mention this incident in their books. They have raised allegations that the Holy Prophet (sa) was, God forbid, desirous of wealth because of greed. All such claims contradict his character and principles. A deeper study reveals that Kinanah was not killed only for withholding information about this treasury.

The Holy Prophet (sa) was the most forgiving and merciful person. He ordered that under no circumstances should women and children be harmed. Before embarking toward Khaibar, he also advised his companions that anyone who was going to acquire spoils should stay behind because that was not the objective. The Holy Prophet (sa) was a shining beacon of justice, and any narration which contradicts his character should and must be dissected accordingly to ensure its veracity.

According to the response prepared by the research cell, it has been observed that there are many variations of certain aspects of these narrations. Secondly, it seems strange and against the Holy Prophet’s (sa) practice to inquire about a treasury after the conditions of a peace agreement had been agreed upon. In light of the agreement, the Jews had already forfeited their possessions. Thirdly, when the treasury was discovered, what happened to it? All other spoils down to the arrows are mentioned in great detail in historical records, but there is no mention of the gold, silver and diamonds. Fourthly, there are severe discrepancies between all the narrations that mention looking into this treasury. Many individuals were involved, yet only Kinanah and his brother were killed, which doesn’t make sense.

Allamah Shibli No’mani, a renowned historian, also points out this mistake and says that it has been wrongly attributed to the Holy Prophet’s (sa) life. Kinanah was in fact killed, but not tortured to reveal the whereabouts of the treasury, and the reason he was killed was not limited to withholding the location of the treasury.

Furthermore, the Holy Prophet (sa) is above such behaviour where he would order the torture of anyone in exchange for some treasure. Kinanah killed Mahmood bin

Maslamah, and was thus killed as a result of this murder. An Ahmadi author named Syed Barakat Ahmad Sahib writes regarding this that Ibn Ishaq has narrated this incident without any chain of narration, and in principle, the use of fire is against Islam. Furthermore, there is no narration which details that this wealth was deposited into the treasury. Mention of the precious metals such as gold, silver, etc. within Khaibar are not found amongst other narrations by historians; rather, all narrations mention agricultural produce, clothing, and weapons.

Hazrat Abu Hurairah (ra) himself used to narrate that although they conquered Khaibar, they did not receive any gold or silver in the spoils of war. Thus, we derive from this that Kinanah bin Rabi’ was in fact executed, but the reason for his execution was retribution for the murder of a Muslim soldier.

Amongst these narrations also exists the incident of a Jewish woman who tried to poison the Holy Prophet (sa), however Allah the Almighty safeguarded him from it. Further mention of this incident will be given at a later time, God willing.

Funeral Prayers

Master Mansoor Ahmad Sahib Kahloon

Beloved Huzoor (aba) announced the funeral prayer in absentia of Master Mansoor Ahmad Sahib Kahloon, who was the son of Sharif Ahmad Sahib Kahloon. He recently passed away in Australia. Surely to Allah we belong and to Him shall we return. He was the grandson of Hazrat Chaudhry Sardar Khan Sahib (ra), who was a well-known companion of the Promised Messiah (as). After seeking an education in Rabwah, he began serving from a very young age. He served in the education department for over 34 years. He had the blessed opportunity to serve as Qa’id and Sadr Majlis at various times, and also served in the Jubilee Fund. He served as General Secretary in Hyderabad for 18 years. Then, he served as Amir for the District of Hyderabad for 13 years and also served as Amir Muqami.

It was his habit to come to the mosque to serve right after leaving work. He was firmly attached to Khilafat, looked after the poor, and was humble and generous, and helped many attain an education.

He is survived by one daughter and five sons. His son Usama says that from his earliest memory, he remembers his father serving. He was forced to migrate to Australia due to the conditions in Pakistan, but continued to serve when he arrived there. He would take part in any financial scheme, both in Australia and Pakistan. He served as the Local Secretary Ta’lim-ul-Quran and Tarbiyyat. May Allah the Almighty have mercy on the deceased, and enable the children to continue the noble deeds of their father.