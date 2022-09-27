Murder suspect remanded as case transferred to High Court

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Brusubi Magistrates’ Court, presided over by the Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally, has transferred the murder case involving one Alpha Manjang accused of stabbing one Muhammed Cham to death at Sinchu Alagie.

Magistrate Krubally further ordered the accused be remanded at the State Central Prisons Mile 2 pending his appearance at the High Court.

The accused, who was unrepresented in court, denied the charges leveled against him.

Police prosecuting officer Chief Inspector A Colley, applied for the matter be transferred to the High Court because the charge attracts a death sentence or life imprisonment. He also begged the court not to grant bail to the accused.

Magistrate Krubally upheld the prosecution’s application having looked at the nature of the charge which attracts death sentence and life imprisonment. “I am conscious of the fact that, sequel to practice direction existing there on, I am robbed of the jurisdiction to hear or proceed with same.

“In light of this, pursuant to section 62 of the Criminal Procedure Code, I hereby immediately decline the jurisdiction to proceed with this matter and same is hereby transferred to the High Court with the appropriate jurisdiction. By this order, I hereby order that the accused Alpha Manjang be remanded at the State Central Prisons in Banjul,” he said.