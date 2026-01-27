MUSA JUWARA SET TO SIGN IN TURKEY

- Advertisement -

Musa Juwara is set to leave Pogoń Szczecin this winter. The 24-year-old Gambian winger will undergo his medical before joining Sakaryaspor in Turkey on loan until June 30, 2026.

Having arrived last summer from Velje, Juwara struggled to make his mark in the Ekstraklasa. In 18 appearances, he managed just one goal and provided two assists, falling short of expectations. Under contract with Pogoń until 2028, the international (6 caps) is now looking to reignite his career in the Turkish league, hoping to gain more playing time and consistency.