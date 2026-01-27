Lammens on Manchester United’s resurgence

- Advertisement -

Man Utd goalkeeper Senne Lammens has opened up on the incredible turnaround his side has seen under Michael Carrick, and has admitted the new boss hasn’t done anything ‘special’ to spark the change in form.

“I’m gonna be honest, there are not many special things he did. It’s just like sticking to the basics.

“Football is basics. If you do the basics well, then the quality of us comes out and I think we have players with the quality that can make the difference.

“But if you just do the basics right, technically we’re standing right, defending good together. And just [playing] as a team, to be honest.

“He made it really clear what he wants from us and what he expects from us. And I think today as well, on the pitch sometimes it didn’t really come out.

“But if you fight as a team and if you keep believing in it, then you can still get the win.”

The Sun Football