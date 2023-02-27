MUSA SISE ELECTED SECRETARY GENERAL OF AIPS-AFRICA

The President of the Sports Journalists Association of The Gambia SJAG Musa Sise has been elected unopposed as the new secretary general of the African chapter of the International Sports Press Association AIPS – Africa.

The continental body was holding its elective congress and meeting in Dakar Senegal last weekend where Sise and his Senegalese counterpart Aboulaye Thiam were unanimously elected to serve as secretary general and president respectively.

AIPS – Africa is the continental organ of the International Sport Press Association which also comprises continental bodies and national associations all over the world.

Reacting to his election Mr Sise said he is humble to have won the admiration and trust of African sports journalists.” It is also a significant recognition of the SJAG and its quality work representation and contribution in the African and world sports journalism. I shall endeavour to transfer this quality to the continental level as secretary general of AIPS- Africa,” Sise said.

He thanked his Gambian colleagues for the support and encouragement, adding that the collective work of Gambian sport journalists brought about the international recognition that made it possible for him to be trusted to run AIPS- AFRICA’s secretariat.

He spoke highly of the support of the Senegalese sister sports journalists association ANPS saying the election of its president as head of AIPS- AFRICA is another victory fo Senegambia.

Musa Sise currently director corporate Affairs at Africell has vast experience in journalism dating back to the early 1980s.