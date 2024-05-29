NACCUG holds managers, volunteer’s conference

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

With a goal to operate and promote the wellbeing of its members, the National Association of Cooperative Credit Union of The Gambia (NACCUG) over the weekend held its 4th managers and volunteer’s conference held at the NACCUG office Bakau.

The theme for this year’s managers and volunteer’s conference focuses on “Credit union our pathway to financial independence”.

The manager’s and volunteer’s conference is said to start years ago, and it is celebrated annually.

The conference also provides a platform for the sharing of knowledge and experiences as well as charting a way forward.

Bintou Njie, chairperson of NACCUG Board, spoke on the theme of the conference.

“For the past two days, the delegates attended workshops on carefully selected topics relevant to the growth and sustainability of our industry. They are understanding cooperatives and credit union operating principles, savings and loan portfolio management. Initial reports indicate a very successful workshop,” she stated.

She urged all the participants to implement what they learned in their credit unions. “You’ve learned from seasoned facilitators and the courses were designed exclusively to enhance your experience and professional skills in your daily tasks in the credit union.”

Felix Amoaka Boampong, DSIK, Country Representative The Gambia, German Sparkassenstifitung for International Cooperation, spoke on achieving financial independence, robust compliance frameworks and risk management systems.

“It is the bylaws that we have crafted by ourselves. And the idea behind all these laws is to one, protect the stability of the credit unions, encourage or increase the reputation that we have and also play our main role in fighting financial crimes.”

Dr Bb Bingab Ade, Chairperson CUA Ghana and the Vice Chairperson ACCOSCA, dilated on the pathways credit unions could take to achieve financial independence.

He said. Globally credit unions have emerged as vital institutions within the financial landscape, championing the cause for financial inclusion. “They have provided a platform for millions to access affordable financial services, fostering entrepreneurship and enabling individuals to break free from the cycle of poverty, which is our greatest enemy,” he said.

As part of the conference, outstanding performers were recognised and honored, which is expected to come up with measures and policies that would ensure that cooperators who own the credit unions achieve financial independence.