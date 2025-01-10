NAFAA: A new era of hope and change in Gambian politics

- Advertisement -

NAFAA is emerging as a powerful political movement in The Gambia, driven by a vision to restore dignity, justice, and sustainable development to the lives of ordinary Gambians. As a movement, NAFAA seeks to be the voice of the marginalised, the disenfranchised, and the underserved in society. It is committed to addressing the core issues that have plagued the country for decades, offering a fresh and inclusive approach to governance, leadership, and policy-making.

Why NAFAA is coming into politics

The Gambia, though rich in potential, has faced numerous challenges, including political instability, economic hardship, poor governance, and systemic corruption. For too long, political power has been concentrated in the hands of a few, leaving the majority of citizens without access to basic services and opportunities. NAFAA’s entry into the political arena is not just about gaining power; it is about fundamentally transforming the political landscape to ensure that power is exercised in the interest of the people.

NAFAA believes in the principle of “people before politics”. This means that policy decisions will be guided by the needs and aspirations of Gambians, not by the vested interests of a political elite. By prioritising transparency, accountability, and the active participation of citizens in the political process, NAFAA seeks to build a more inclusive and democratic Gambia.

Challenges faced by Gambian citizens

Economic hardship and unemployment: Many Gambians struggle to meet basic needs, with a high unemployment rate, especially among young people. The lack of job opportunities, coupled with rising inflation and the high cost of living, creates economic distress for the average citizen.

Corruption and poor governance: For years, corruption has undermined public institutions and drained the country’s resources. Government funds that should be invested in development projects, health, and education often end up in the pockets of a few individuals.

Access to quality education and healthcare: Education and healthcare systems in The Gambia remain underfunded and overstretched. Many citizens, particularly in rural areas, do not have access to quality education or healthcare services. This limits their ability to improve their lives and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

Insecurity and human rights violations: Though The Gambia has made progress since the end of the Jammeh regime, there are still issues of human rights violations, freedom of expression, and the security of citizens. Many people live in fear of political persecution, especially those who dare to speak out against the government.

Climate change and environmental degradation**: The Gambia, like many countries in the region, faces the threat of climate change. Rising sea levels, droughts, and deforestation are putting pressure on the country’s agricultural sector, food security, and the livelihoods of many Gambians, particularly those in rural areas.

Poor infrastructure and services: The country suffers from inadequate infrastructure, including roads, electricity, and water supply. Many Gambians in rural areas still lack basic services, hindering their ability to improve their standard of living.

How NAFAA will resolve these challenges

Job Creation and Economic Empowerment**: NAFAA will work to stimulate job creation by investing in key sectors like agriculture, tourism, and technology. By fostering entrepreneurship, improving vocational training, and creating an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, NAFAA aims to significantly reduce unemployment.

Tackling corruption and ensuring good governance: NAFAA will introduce strict anti-corruption measures and ensure that government officials are held accountable for their actions. Transparency will be a cornerstone of the administration, with regular audits and open data platforms to allow citizens to track government spending and policies.

Improving education and healthcare: NAFAA will allocate more resources to the education and healthcare sectors, ensuring that quality services are available to all Gambians, regardless of their location or economic background. Investments in infrastructure, teacher training, and healthcare professionals will improve the standards of both systems.

Strengthening democracy and human rights: NAFAA is committed to strengthening the rule of law, ensuring the protection of human rights, and fostering an environment where freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are respected. We will introduce reforms that guarantee political participation for all citizens, regardless of their affiliation or background.

Combating climate change and protecting the environment: NAFAA will prioritise sustainable development, focusing on renewable energy, waste management, and reforestation. We will work with local communities to adopt climate-smart agricultural practices and invest in infrastructure that minimizes the impact of climate change.

Investing in infrastructure and public services: NAFAA will prioritise the development of critical infrastructure, including roads, water systems, and electricity. By partnering with international organizations and private investors, we will ensure that Gambians across the country have access to the services they need to thrive.

Conclusion

NAFAA is not just a political movement; it is a promise to the people of The Gambia that we can build a better future. By addressing the root causes of poverty, corruption, and inequality, and by empowering Gambians to take charge of their own destinies, NAFAA aims to create a Gambia that works for everyone, not just a select few. When NAFAA comes into power, we will turn the page on decades of misrule and usher in a new chapter of hope, prosperity, and opportunity for all.

Who is Mr Drammeh?

Saihou Drammeh is an accomplished leader with a proven track record of success in the logistics and transportation industry.

Saihou’s journey to the top has been marked by dedication, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.

His journey in the Education field began at Diabou Bantaba Primary School, eventually moving to Latrikunda Ngiri Nganya School and then attended Nusrat High School to complete his high school. He got his Bachelor’s degree in Political Science at UTG then recently moved on to get his Master’s in Procurement, Logistics and Management in the Robert Kennedy College in Switzerland. Through his school journeys, he worked at the International Airport as the Express Manager of FEDEX with Bolore, then he moved to the ports as a clearing and forwarding agent. He even worked with Soni Transfer as the Operation Manager. This helped him develop a keen understanding of management principles and strategic planning.

Driven by a desire to excel, Saihou quickly distinguished himself with his exceptional work ethic and natural leadership abilities. He rose rapidly through the different ranks in various jobs, taking on roles of increasing responsibility and demonstrating a knack for solving complex logistical challenges with creativity and efficiency.

As country Director of DHL, he is a senior leader responsible for overseeing all aspects of DHL’s operations within the Gambia. He is entrusted with driving the business growth, ensuring operational excellence, and upholding the company’s reputation for reliability and customer service.

Saihou Drammeh, the country director of DHL in the Gambia is known not only for his strategic acumen but also his effortless ability to switch between languages with native fluency. Travelling to different place for work and education, Saihou had cultivated his linguistic skills from a young age, learning English, French at Alliance Franco, and Arabic in Mali which took four years. He can also speak seven local languages with ease.

As a native of the Gambia and a Soninke, his linguistic talents became a hallmark of his leadership style, enabling him to connect with colleagues, customers, and stakeholders from diverse backgrounds on a deeper level.

One of the biggest challenges Saihou had to face was having to pay for his study in Zurich which cost him a whopping Fourteen Thousand Dollars, alongside family responsibilities and expenses, however despite all this, He remained humble and grounded, using his experiences to inspire others facing similar challenges. Today he is an inspiration to many.

Saihou’s legacy extends beyond business success to encompass a commitment to corporate social responsibility and community engagement.

DHL is one of the world’s leading logistics companies that transports anything from papers to big machinery equipment. Their mission is to connect people, businesses, and communities with efficiency and reliability. DHL facilitates the movement of goods and merchandise, enabling local businesses to thrive and expand their reach beyond borders. From textiles and instruments to electronics and handicrafts, DHL’s logistics solutions connect all entrepreneurs with customers around the world, creating opportunities for growth and prosperity.

Today, as the Country Manager of DHL Gambia, Saihou Drammeh continues to lead with integrity, empathy, and a deep sense of gratitude. He knows that his success is not just a reflection of his own efforts but also of the countless individuals who believed in him and supported him along the way. And as he looks to the future, Saihou remains committed to paying it forward, ensuring that others have the same opportunities to thrive and succeed, regardless of their circumstances.