NAM ALLEGES FOREIGN COMPANIES PAID KICKBACKS TO EVADE TAX ON PETROLEUM IMPORTS

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Testifying before a parliamentary inquiry into allegations of bribery and tax evasion by three foreign companies suspected of importing and selling petroleum products in The Gambia, the NAM for Lower Saloum has alleged that some officials reportedly received D600K kick-backs monthly from the companies.

- Advertisement -

The companies, Apogee FZC, Creed Energy Limited, and Ultimate Beige Logistics are being investigated by a joint parliamentary committee comprising the FPAC and PEC, which are looking into allegations that the three companies imported and sold petroleum products on a vessel from Russia, worth $30M without paying tax.

Sainey Jawara said his discussions with people close to the deal revealed that the oil shipment was initially destined for Ghana but it did not anchor there since the products did not meet Ghana’s petroleum policy requirements, but it subsequently headed to The Gambia.

He further narrated that officials of two of the companies, Creed Energy and Ultimate Beige, subsequently travelled to The Gambia to register their companies and ensured the shipment from Apogee can anchor in The Gambia to make sales and open a new market.

- Advertisement -

According to the lawmaker, they were eventually granted registration in The Gambia to commence operations while the vessel was awaiting in Gambian waters.

“I was told this vessel spent two months in our sea while negotiations were ongoing,” Jawara told the enquiry.

He continued: “There was no evidence of any income from the proceeds of these petroleum products and the Financial Investigation Unit’s intervention on the said products shows that they were shipped into the country without due process. The FIU went further to request from Access Bank and Ecobank the accounts opening package and the statement of accounts for the said companies with an intention to launch an investigation,” Jawara alleged.

He said an intelligence report received by the FIU suggested that certain individuals received “kickbacks in form of bribes amounting to D600,000 each monthly, from proceeds of the sales of these petroleum products.”

Jawara alleged that these monies were withdrawn from an account at Access Bank by one Aurimas Steblys, who was arrested, questioned and released by the police but it was recommended that he be further investigated to establish possible criminal transaction and loss of revenue to the state.

According to the witness, both the Gambia Revenue Authority and the police were provided with the FIU intelligence report to take further actions on the matter.

The witness stated that the FIU report also shows that the manner in which these companies [Apogee FZC, Creed Energy Limited, and Ultimate Beige Logistics] opened “so-called” sub-accounts at Access Bank and Ecobank are “not in line” with the provisions of the Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorist Financing Act 2012.

Jawara said documents have also revealed that there was an agreement between Creed Energy and another holding company which was licensed by PURA to trade petroleum products in the country but it was never enforced.

He revealed that he has “real facts” surrounding the alleged criminal activities of these companies in partnership with other allies in the country.

“I have been following this case for over a year. I have real facts. If average citizens are able to pay tax, why would we have exemptions for these huge amounts of transactions? No company should be exempted from paying tax unless approved by the National Assembly,” Jawara charged.

At this point, the session was halted supposedly for a break. It is expected to continue.