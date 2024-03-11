NAM says he received death threats over position on FGM

- Advertisement -

By Oumie Bojang

Abdoulie Ceesay, the National Assembly Member for Old Yundum, has claimed receiving death and arson threats over his opinion on the proposed bill to repeal the anti-FGM law.

Hon Ceesay’s position is that the law should be maintained because repealing it will retard the country.

Speaking to The Standard, Ceesay said after tweeting an opinion about FGM, someone sent him a TikTok video where his picture was inserted with Imam Fatty speaking against those opposed to repealing the bill. “I tweeted again saying this is not right and explained that I was offended by it, referring to whoever did it,” Ceesay said.

He said soon after KM FM reviewed his tweet, calls started coming with insults directed at both him and his mother until he decided to reject them.

He said the callers then switched to sending messages from a WhatsApp group specifically created for him. “After a while, I found out that my number was shared with some Arabic school students and not scholars or elders. One of the callers threatened to burn my house should the law be maintained. For the record, I am not worried or scared because I have done nothing wrong. Even if I die, I know I would die on a genuine cause,” he said.