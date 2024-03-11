32.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, March 11, 2024
Barrow commended for appointing Gambian as consul in Abidjan

By Omar Bah

The Association of Gambians in Ivory Coast has commended President Adama Barrow for restoring Dembo Fatty as the consul in Abidjan.

In June 2020, senior members of the association wrote to President Adama Barrow expressing their dissatisfaction over the removal of Fatty.

Fatty was a protocol to the late Gambian consul, Alhagie Ismaila Sibi and was recommended as a replacement by the Gambian community.

Approval for this was granted in December, 2019.

In a letter shared with The Standard, the association thanked Barrow for meeting them during his last visit to Abidjan and agreeing to resolve the problem as soon as he returned to The Gambia.

“Not surprisingly, we received the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mamadou Tangara, in June 2023 in Abidjan to announce Mr Dembo Fatty as Honorary Consul of The Gambia in Abidjan,” the association said.

