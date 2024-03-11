Guinean sentenced for smuggling persons into Gambia

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

The Farafenni Magistrates’ Court has Wednesday sentenced one Mamudou Jallo to a fine of two thousand dalasi in default to serve three months in prison for smuggling person into The Gambia.

The trial magistrate also ordered that the motorcycle that the accused person used to smuggle people into the country be forfeited to the state.

Mr Jallo was first arraigned before Magistrate MF Fofana and pleaded not guilty to the charges, but on Wednesday when the case was called, he decided to change his plea to guilty.

He tried on two counts; aiding persons to enter into The Gambia and and revocation of permits.

Police prosecutor Superintendent Bakary Njie told the court Jallo resides in Farafenni where on 13 February he smuggled in several persons without following due immigration entry processes.

Mr Jallo pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.