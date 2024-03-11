32.2 C
City of Banjul
Monday, March 11, 2024
type here...
spot_img
spot_img
Gambia News

Guinean sentenced for smuggling persons into Gambia

280
- Advertisement -
image 59

By Amadou Jadama

The Farafenni Magistrates’ Court has Wednesday sentenced one Mamudou Jallo to a fine of two thousand dalasi in default to serve three months in prison for smuggling person into The Gambia.

The trial magistrate also ordered that the motorcycle that the accused person used to smuggle people into the country be forfeited to the state.

- Advertisement -

Mr Jallo was first arraigned before Magistrate MF Fofana and pleaded not guilty to the charges, but on Wednesday when the case was called, he decided to change his plea to guilty.

He tried on two counts; aiding persons to enter into The Gambia and and revocation of permits.

Police prosecutor Superintendent Bakary Njie told the court Jallo resides in Farafenni where on 13 February he smuggled in several persons without following due immigration entry processes.

- Advertisement -

Mr Jallo pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

Previous article
Yonna Forex announces major service enhancements this month
Next article
Barrow commended for appointing Gambian as consul in Abidjan
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions