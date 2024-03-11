Yonna Forex announces major service enhancements this month

- Advertisement -

Press release

Yonna Forex Bureau Ltd is delighted to announce major enhancements to our services this March, reinforcing our position as a leader in financial solutions in The Gambia.

Since its launch, our Yonna Wallet has revolutionized the digital finance landscape, offering a secure, straightforward, and reliable way to handle money transfers and bill payments.

- Advertisement -

We’re expanding your access to our exceptional services! Now, Yonna Wallet users can benefit from free cash withdrawals at over 148 Yonna Forex locations throughout The Gambia, available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 6 pm, and even on public holidays, plus more than 15 locations open on Sundays.

Additionally, you can fund your Yonna Wallet by moving money from your Yonna Islamic Microfinance account and withdraw it from any of the Yonna Forex Bureau 148 branches countrywide, ensuring access to your Yonna Micro Finance Account even when the Yonna Islamic Microfinance is closed.

But there’s more! Experience the convenience of purchasing Yonna Enterprise products and accessing Yonna Islamic Insurance directly through your Yonna Wallet.

- Advertisement -

We’re setting new standards in affordability with the lowest cash transfer fees in the market. Starting now, enjoy a minimal 0.5% fee for all in-country cash transfers via Yonna Wallet, and receive money at any of our 148 locations throughout The Gambia free of charge.

In the spirit of Ramadan, we are thrilled to offer a spectacular promotion: an 80% discount on fees for our local ‘SAAYING SAAYING’ customers (local non-wallet transfers), providing extra support during this holy month.

At Yonna Forex Bureau Ltd, we’re dedicated to delivering unparalleled value and service to our Gambian customers. Embrace these latest offerings to streamline your financial management with ease and confidence.

Yonna Forex Bureau- “Delivering Much More Than Money”